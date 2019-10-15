Mike Weger wants low-flying aircraft barred from overflying his Destin neighborhood. Otherwise, a tragedy is in the offing.

If someone on does not get a handle on the low flying aircraft - this is exactly the headline you will be seeing across the country: "Plane Crashes into Residential Area of Destin."

Included will be the emails and phone calls "pleading" for help to keep the aircraft from crashing into our homes. Attached is just one video of a very low flying aircraft, this one is flying the same height as the tour helicopters that fly through the same space, over our house on Drifting Sand Trail, Destin.

The Air Traffic Controller is useless at controlling the aircraft. The tower is above the tree line and all the controller has to do is look to the SE of the airport and observe the violations. I would request that the FAA make an "unannounced" trip to this area to observe the safety violations.

Mike Weger, Destin