During last week's Zoning Board meeting, when new development projects were being approved, appointee Jeremy Reeder wisecracked that as far as he knew the residents were OK with traffic flow on Woodbine Road. His remark brought forth snickers from some of the other zoning board members.

Following last Tuesday’s historic 2-to-1 voter’s rejection of the $200,000 special sales tax increase election, Reeder’s remark and the accompanying snickering by other zoning board members shows how little respect these appointed zoning czars have for the residents of this county whom they and their commissioner bosses have been pretending to serve.

The driving force of the overwhelming rejection of the BOCC’s bid for more tax money to waste on behalf of their builder/developer sponsors was a clear warning by the people that we’re aware of this unholy and harmful alliance, and it’s now a battle of US vs. Them — a battle they cannot win.

Mr. Reeder: The only chance for your boss to remain in power is for him and the other commissioners to somehow win back the public trust.

Thank you for your stupid, callous remark which we won’t forget and which will make your boss’s impossible task all the more impossible.

Phillip Hoffman, Pace

Santa Rosa County Voters Against Overcrowded Roads & Schools