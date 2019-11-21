The Kiwanis Club of Port St Joe recently held a Fish Fry fund raiser with all proceeds to support the Kiwanis home is Nassau. The Kiwanis home was established by Kiwanis Club of Nassau to house 50 displaced children from the Bahamas which was drastically impacted by Hurricane Dorian.

The Kiwanis Club has several people to thank who made the event a success because I can assure you, the event would have had several hiccups without their help. It’s a true testament of how our community takes care of one another in times of need.

I’ll start out with the generosity of Mark Moore, catching and donating the fresh mullet. He went out on the coldest day we have had to catch the mullet, making sure we had fresh fish to serve.

Now we have fish, so we need someone to clean the fish. Thanks to Captain Brown of the Gulf County Sheriff’s Department who helped us out there. If not for her, well, we had a big problem, none of us knew how to clean a mullet.

The Fish Fry Fund Raiser was planned to be held at Frank Pate Park, but the weather being rather brisk, most of us really dreading getting out in the cold. Wendy Weston, one of our members spoke to John Ford, he was kind enough to allow us to use the fire station.

Wendy planned with the City for us to use their cooker to fry the fish and we are thankful the City for the use of the cooker. However, here’s the kicker, the cooks were Andrew Rutherford, Lee Duren, and me. We arrived at the fire station at 10:30, the cooker was there, the oil, the fish, and all the ingredients to begin cooking, however, none of us knew how to use the cooker. We looked at one another in awe, what do we do now? We stood there looking at the cooker and each other asking do you know how to how to use the cooker? With time passing, we were trying to figure out with little success. Then out of the corner of our eyes we saw a white truck pull up, it was Commissioner Jimmy Rogers, we knew our saving grace had arrived. He asked us if we knew what to do and if we needed help. All in reply, no we had no clue what we were doing and yes, we desperately needed his help. He showed us how to connect the hose, turn the gas on, then asked if we had a lighter, reply no…. just so happens Mr. Jimmy had one. Mr. Jimmy donated his time and talent until the last mullet was fried. I must so there are not enough words to express our gratitude for all his help that day. The event would not have successfully happened without him.

We want to thank all those who purchased Fish Fry tickets in supporting our event.

I often express to people how special our community is, how our hearts are so committed to the generational roots instilled within us, to have compassion for life that surrounds us; it’s about our community, a helping hand in time of need, always knowing we have our caring community to be there for us. Gulf County is not only Paradise, it’s a very special place touched by the Hands of God for us enjoy and cherish.

On behalf of the Kiwanis Club of Port St. Joe to all of you who made the fund raiser a success, we want to express our deepest appreciation for giving of your time and support in making the event happen. The effort you all put into the event is going to a good cause in helping the children affected by Hurricane Dorian as they try to put their life back together. The event raised $1,000 thanks to all of you and the Kiwanis members.

Sincerely,

Johanna White, President