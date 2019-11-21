There is an adage about seeking out one door and finding another and behind it opportunity.

I started down a path this summer to find a replacement on the Gulf County School Board for the vacant seat of the late Billy Quinn, Jr.

I discovered it is the Gulf County School Board where the key to unlocking the county from single-member districts might very well be found.

Recall that single member districts rob each voter of the ability to cast ballots for all five members of the Board of County Commissioners.

Sort of an Oprah moment: here is one seat for you, and one for you and one for you, but not the same seat, mind you.

Each of Gulf County’s 10,000 and more eligible voters are denied voting for four seats that represent the most powerful board, with the highest millage, in the county.

Your commissioner represents about 2,500 residents, or one in five.

Well, remember the old saying about assume is to make a, well, you know of you and me, turns out any assumption the School Board is bound by the same federal decree that has the BOCC in single-member districts is wrong.

Supervisor of Elections John Hanlon did not remember the specifics, but said the Gulf County School Board is not held to the same federal decree as the BOCC.

Back in the day, when Nathan Peters obtained his decree against the county, school board members pretty much decided to follow the county’s lead, Hanlon said, likely fearing a lawsuit headed their way.

The district populations were, off and on, completely out of whack, but for three decades single-member districts for the School Board were a wish, a desire, not a dictate.

Time to put an end to that and maybe provide a bit of a Civics lesson, not only for the BOCC but for the county as a whole; the days of the railroad tracks are truly over.

I will acknowledge this quest for Quinn’s replacement began out of frustration with the governor’s office.

At a time when it seems all forms of government, local to federal, move further from the public they are sworn to serve, it was mind-boggling how long it took to receive two names.

Yes, Deborah Crosby and Charles Gathers, applied for the job, Mrs. Crosby in April shortly after Mr. Quinn’s passing.

But nobody at the governor’s office seemed to know.

Two months of emails, phone calls which finally brought attention to the emails and then bouncing between the governor’s press office and office of open records.

After several months, those records were as open as mud.

Part of the story, my take completely, was the lack of responsiveness by the governor to restoring a full Gulf County School Board.

And, in my belief, one of the county’s districts was not being served as it should be.

I was wrong; the county is really not being fully served.

And with or without the absence of one of the five board members in 2019, the Gulf County School Board could begin the groundwork this year to be in a position in 2021 to make sweeping changes in the county’s voting system.

Redistricting may only be done in odd-numbers years and despite the BOCC’s hurry with 10-year old, post-Hurricane Michael numbers, the School Board should take its time and be ready to move to a countywide system of voting in two years.

Former school board member George Cox once talked in his living room about the role of a school board and how limited it was.

In large part, the board was a rubber stamp for state lawmakers (on the budget) and the superintendent (operations) and often times frustrating, he said.

In fact, while reporting on the school board for nearly 20 years it has been repeatedly stated how the superintendent is elected countywide and the board members were not.

Change it and while doing so provide a valuable Civics class to your nearly 2,000 students.

Finally, let us not forget that all School Board races are non-partisan.

The expiration date on this federal decree should have long since passed, but more importantly it is time to restore full voting rights to every eligible voter in Gulf County.

That this county continues to say we have long exited the Jim Crow era which spawned the federal decree while holding on for dear life to a voting system which holds the public to a distinct disadvantage is outrageous.

And, please let us all remember that some 68 percent or so of voters wanted countywide voting in 2004 and county commissioners have made a mockery of adhering to the public’s wishes ever since.

County commissioners haven’t even offered a sound bite about the issue this year.

So, as they say, let the teachers lead them.

The Gulf County School Board has within its power to begin the era of single-member voting districts, starting with their board and redistricting in 2021.

Talk about earning an “A” from voters.