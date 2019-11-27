This is an open letter to First Congressional District Congressman Matt Gaetz

I’m a widow of a medically retired 100% disabled 23 year AF veteran, who died of his service connected disability. There are discounts for everyone who is active duty or retired military but no discounts for widows who get Dependents Indemnity Compensation. There are lots of us who live here who are on fixed incomes. I’d like our Congressman Matt Gaetz to sponsor a bill that will give the widows a discount, and do something for your constituents here in NWFlorida Panhandle. We may not have been in the military, but we are the ones who kept things going while our husbands were deployed.

— Judith Kennedy, Niceville

Visitor: Save your Eden

I’m from Miami. Occasionally I visit family who reside in Fort Walton Beach, this garden of Eden on the Emerald Coast. On my last ride along the Gulf Coast National Seashore to Destin I was disturbed by the amount of plastic bags blowing along with the traffic. Some items were caught against the fencing so perhaps that will not wind up in the local waters and become part of the great ocean plastic pollution problem. If I lived here full time I would be pushing the various city councils to coordinate efforts and have a clean up crew on the road daily. And next would be a ban on plastic bags at the check out counter. Even Nigeria has taken this step. Why can’t the most prosperous country in the world stop its plastic pollution? Save your Eden!!!!

— Julie Waters, Miami