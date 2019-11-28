I am not sure at what point or points in the life of a man he turns into a younger fellow, but it is generally around a significant birthday I would think. I base this solely on my personal experiences and gut feelings, and I put no effort whatsoever into researching this claim. I simply generally think of something incredibly stupid or “out there” that I want for myself around my birthday.

My birthday is at the end of November, thus it is “close” to Christmas. This is a nice thing, because if you want two really stupid things that you don’t need, you can justify them by claiming one for your birthday and one from Santa Claus.

I’ve never been a fancy car guy, but I have no trouble with guys (or ladies) having a toy to drive around if it is something they have yearned and earned to have. I don’t play golf anymore and I am not a big game hunter, although I had given some serious thought to a new high end air rifle to “scare” squirrels away.

This year, I’ve been thinking about it and trying to figure out if I need a new outdoor grilling apparatus, something new to dry/dehydrate food out or maybe something really nice made of cast iron. You see, I love being in the kitchen and I love to cook, can and do chemistry with an apron on. I am almost to the point where I enjoy it more than watching football on Saturdays in the fall.

Almost.

While no one was around, I had this wild idea – so I looked it up on the computer on the site that delivers stuff to you the next day. Then I saw it – the perfect gift for me… I’ll be doggone – there it was right on the screen…

Maybe someone else should have the pleasure of giving it to me. My mother-in-law is a wonderful woman. She always asks what I want for my birthday and Christmas. I am pretty sure giving me this, would bring her great joy!

It was shiny and slick and would classify as a piece of art. There is no doubt about that. Immediately, I saw myself standing next to it in my kitchen, smiling, maybe even having my picture taken with it. You know how “Ralphie” dreamed and wrote about getting a Red Ryder BB gun in “A Christmas Story,” I immediately felt that way.

Honestly, you have to have the accessories to go with this new toy. Best I can tell, I would definitely need a new pair of overalls. Not because mine are worn out, but because they kind of “ride up” on me.

So, I can see myself wearing my new overalls, standing there smiling with my temporary front tooth temporarily removed, wearing my tattered John Deere hat and doing some sort of Vanna White hand motions to my brand new copper still.

Stay with me… We are not talking a big still. We are looking at maybe a five gallon one at most.

Is it dangerous? Of course. It’s even more dangerous because I cook with gas in the kitchen and they say open flames and alcohol don’t mix. Just details. We can figure that out. The main thing is the new pair of overalls, the shiny copper art piece and pulling my front tooth out.

They say fathers get to a point where their goal is to not only embarrass their children and family, but most importantly embarrass themselves by trying to be something that they are not, or just by being a clown, or just plain stupid.

Ok, I probably blend toward stupid. This is my heritage. I have sharecropping and moonshining in my blood and I even have at least one relative who met his demise trying to collect for a load of moonshine.

Is it illegal? I’m pretty sure it is. Just details. I’m sure there is some sort of permit or something I can buy.

On second thought, I may just scare the squirrels with the high end air rifle.

Read more stories at www.CranksMyTractor.com.