Surely you remember Alexander, the little boy who had the “Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day?” At least that was what was in the title of the book. It started off with Alexander going to bed chewing gum and getting it all hung up in his hair and then kind of went downhill from there.

Alexander’s Mama told him in the end that, “Some days are just like that.”

I guess you could say that I can commiserate with Alexander, because I had a stretch of bad days that Alexander’s Mama would have had to say, “Some weekends are just like that,” or possibly something like, “How could you be that stupid?”

It started with me chipping my tooth on a Thursday night. You never want to chip a tooth or anything else that is painful on a Thursday night, because we all look forward to Fridays. Sitting in the dentist office all day (if I could get an appointment) wasn’t the way I wanted to spend my Friday.

Showing up early without an appointment, I was lucky enough to catch my dentist when he was “just stopping by” on a day he had planned to take off. He took a look at my tooth and said he could fix it, “Just give me 30 minutes.” I left my tooth with him and headed out for a sausage biscuit.

Say what?

Oh yes, it was my fake tooth that I have attached to a “flipper” thing in the roof of my mouth. I have to wear it for a few months until they get the right hardware in and make sure it’s going to stay. How did I chip the fake tooth? I dropped it on the stone tile in my kitchen and it took a bottom edge off of it. I would have looked really tough, but I was afraid I would cut my tongue on it.

So not so bad.

My buddy at work had given me a big bucket/laundry basket full of turnip greens, which I love. However, we all know that you need to wash, rinse and repeat three or four times to get all of the dirt out of them. Daddy used to say, “There’s nothing worse than gritty turnip greens.”

On Saturday morning, after washing, getting the stems out, cutting and tearing the turnip greens, I figured out that my kitchen drain was clogged up. Turnip greens aren’t so good for kitchen drains. I didn’t put them in there on purpose, I assume they were just getting in there a little bit at a time.

Have you ever had one of those two sink backups? That’s exactly what I had. Both sinks were backed up and I had two snakes going in and out of the drains trying to get the drains unclogged. After getting my snake hung and pouring various concoctions of stuff that you should probably never pour down your drain, I got it cleared out… It only took four hours, but I got the job done and enjoyed some turnip greens with vinegar. Alexander’s Mama would have probably lectured me about my choice of drain cleaners.

Then to start off the next week, on Monday morning, I drove off with my car clicker on the roof of my car. I didn’t realize it until I went back to start my car at work. My car wouldn’t start – I am sure I used at least a couple of the words my Daddy learned in the Navy (possibly even used them after he got out). I had put my car clicker on top of the car when I ran back in the house to get a charging cord for my cell phone.

Again, Alexander’s Mama would ask me why in the world I would do that…

So it was somewhere along my 21 Mile commute... The other key? Somewhere between Alabama and Tennessee where my wife was traveling. This was terrible. I called the bus station and found out it would take me four buses and close to four hours to get home.

I contacted my neighbor and she went to work looking for my lost clicker around my driveway and on our street. Finally about an hour later, she let me know that she had found my clicker three blocks away. Alexander’s Mama would correctly point out that it could have been much worse.

My buddy from work drove me the 21 miles each way in his snappy new “I can afford it now” sports car to retrieve the clicker. It had been a crappy few days, but sometimes “crappy days” point to the things we should really be thankful for like good neighbors and friends and dentists who as in the Tracy Lawrence song are described, “Somebody's gonna drop everything, Run out and crank up their car, Hit the gas get there fast, Never stop to think 'what's in it for me?' or 'it's way too far.”

