I feel that Mr. Wynn deserves a response to his allegations and accusations from the Dec. 3 New Herald letter, “Rebutting opinion that Trump deserves credit.”

First thing to do is assemble your facts. Try not to make any references to things that can’t provide accurate testimony. Don’t make spurious allegations and wide ranging inuendo’s when describing the actions of people, you have never met and know perilously little about.

In regard to elected officials, realize that the functions of their offices allow for wide-ranging interpretations of how the important look down upon the less important. (This is a very important element of the elected position. Take Mrs. Pelosi’s actions for example. Notice how she always introduces something in an inane or stupid manner with an appropriate amount of non-selective hand jive.)

While I am on that subject, Mrs. Pelosi as the speaker of the house, has been very incorrectly associated with organic support for the President. Anyone that has been awake in the last three years knows the speaker is no friend of anyone. Especially the tax paying and voting public.

And I could go on for thousands of pages of why the Demorats or Commycrats and those that speak and feel that same way have little to offer regardless of the positions they hold and spend most of their available work-time trying to improve on the political theatre that has become such a failure of our government.

But they are entertaining and regardless of whether the speech arises from the Capital or the local news media, it is still protected by the First Amendment.

— John Miller, Panama City Beach