William Meadows of Parker once again takes on what he calls the “hysterical generalities” of climate change.

The left wants power and that’s a given for that is their reason for existing. The fly in their ointment is finding a way to get it. That is clearly where climate change comes into the equation, even though they aren’t willing to define what it really is.

Just this week the lovable loser John Kerry launched a new anti-global warming coalition called “World War Zero.” He actually said “World War Zero” was just as important as fighting Adolf Hitler was and the only way to win this war is to give the left total control of our economy, our country and our lives.

John Kerry, Al Gore and others of that lopsided mindset refuse to have actual debates rooted in science about climate change. They only speak in hysterical generalities. Then claim if they are not in charge the world is going to end in a dozen years or so.

A survey by The Hartland Institute found that in spite of all the propaganda and efforts fed to the public, more than half did not buy it.

If John Kerry and his World War Zero against climate change is to be taken seriously, why is the U.S. the only one they want to wage war upon? Beyond any doubt China is the world’s top polluter so why is the left such an apologist for them?

Democrats and environmentalists often seek to build large, diverse coalitions to push climate policies that end up crumbling under their own weight. Liberals have seized upon outlandishly improbable climate scenarios to urge drastic and immediate action.

Al Gore has compared global warming to an asteroid colliding with the earth. He went on to claim, "Our food systems, our cities, our people, and our very way of life without immediate and decisive action conditions on Earth could become a memory.” I wonder where he got his crystal ball?

That’s pretty heavy from a guy whose own movie predicted in 2006 that within 10 years all the ice caps would be melted and Miami and New York would be under water.

That was just the tip of the iceberg (pun intended) of all the cataclysmic predictions he made that never happened. That alone is a real “Inconvenient Truth.”

William Meadows, Parker

