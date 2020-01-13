The idea of a universal basic income has garnered considerable attention over the past year. But is it really worth pursuing?

Stockton, Calif., is more than halfway through an 18-month experiment to see what happens when you give free money to people with limited means. The city is giving 125 residents guaranteed monthly checks of $500 with no strings attached.

There are no plans to continue or expand the program once it's done, which leads us to the next point that the pilot program is funded by generous donors, not taxpayers. That means it will be tough to truly learn if this program is sustainable once government takes over, but it's still a test of the UBI concept and can be evaluated as such.

The Stockton experiment apparently seeks to prove three points: That giving people who need money more money is helpful to their quality of life, that impoverished people will spend free money on expenses instead of frivolous things, and that people on assistance will still work or look for work while receiving free money.

The first point was never up for debate. Anyone who has ever engaged in a charitable act knows the impact kindness and charity have on those in need.

The second point, how people spend their money, really depends on the individual. Many, if not most, would try to meet necessities for their household.

As to the third point about the effect on unemployment, this too likely depends on the individual. But in 2014, the National Bureau of Economic Research published a study suggesting that a significant increase in employment in the aftermath of the Great Recession was associated with the elimination of extended unemployment benefits.

The Stockton experiment so far fails to account for the inflationary aspect increased income has on the overall economy and overlooks Parkinson's Law that expenditures rise to meet income.

There's no question giving people living near or below poverty would help meet expenses and alleviate fear. But trying to paper over the consequences of failed policies isn't the answer: fixing the underlying problems should be the focus.

We believe Stockton, and any jurisdiction considering following Stockton's lead, would be better served focusing on job creation and job training. As such, if high housing costs are the problem, the solution isn't to cut everyone a check, but to fix the policies which contribute to high housing costs. If there's a shortage of good-paying jobs accessible to those without a college degree, it's worth evaluating what policies are driving such jobs away. And if there's a mismatch between the skills of the labor force and growing industries, the focus should be on better preparing workers for the economic needs of today.

If you believe that people have a moral obligation to help those in need, then UBI is a legitimate discussion to have if it includes a way to streamline the unsustainable sprawl of government programs. But any discussion that avoids the tendency of government programs to spiral out of fiscal control is not a serious discussion and is more or less a waste of time.

A version of this editorial first appeared in The Orange County (Calif.) Register (TNS).