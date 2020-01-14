Drew Palmer of Destin is happy that Matt Gaetz stood with the Constitution, even though it meant standing with the Democrats.

To hear some in the media (and social media) tell it, Congressman Matt Gaetz has gone full “Never-Trumper” by voting for a resolution that should have been unanimous but for this ridiculous divide that we have in our nation that, if a Republican is for something a Democrat has to be against it and vice versa.

Article I, Section 8, Clause 11 of the U.S. Constitution clearly states that Congress has the power to declare war.

I am a Constitutionalist before anything else and when in the military I took an oath to defend the Constitution against all enemies foreign and domestic. I believe our congressman did the right thing here (read the text for yourself) and if a Democrat had been in office, Republicans would have been for this resolution (and Democrats against).

Democrats, in their attempt to censure the president actually did something Constitutional here (even a broken clock is right two or three times a day).

I’m proud of my congressman standing for the Constitution, even when it means standing with the Democrats. Thank you Congressman Gaetz for standing up for what is right even when it is hard.

Drew Palmer, Destin