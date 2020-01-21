These are promising experiments. They should be encouraged and funded without having to wait for the next round of court rulings.

Florida’s Amendment 4 – the state constitutional amendment that allows people convicted of felonies to vote again after they serve their sentences – is before multiple courts. On Thursday, the Florida Supreme Court had its say.

Usually, that’s the last say on state constitutional issues. But this time is different. The opinion was an unusual advisory opinion undertaken at the governor’s request.

In 2018, 65% of Florida voters passed Amendment 4 and it became part of the Florida Constitution. Most voters thought they were restoring the right to vote for people who completed their time and probation. But on the last day of last year’s session, the Legislature added a requirement that ex-felons wanting to vote also needed to pay all court fees, extra charges and restitution. And Florida courts pile on a lot of fees, costs-of-court charges, restitution and costs-of-prosecution charges in criminal cases. Add to that the costs of probation — which start at $50 a month but can increase sharply — and debts incurred while someone is incarcerated. The amounts are so crushing that only about 20% ever gets collected.

As a practical matter, it’s hard to know how much anybody owes. Which suddenly was a problem at elections offices. That’s why one federal judge called complying with the law “an administrative nightmare.”

For the Florida Supreme Court, though, the only issue is was whether the language of Amendment 4 includes the panoply of fines associated with criminal cases and whether anyone voting on the measure could be expected to pick up on that. The answer for three of the justices was “yes,” and the answer for one of them was “yes, but.”

“It is our opinion that the phrase ‘all terms of sentence,’ ... has an ordinary meaning that the voters would have understood to refer not only to durational periods but also to all LFOs (legal financial obligations) imposed in conjunction with an adjudication of guilt,” the court ruled.

The court emphasized that it was only ruling on the strict meaning of the law, not on its implications or constitutionality. Those matters now are in the federal courts and the results so far have not gone in the state’s favor.

But if indeed costs of court matter in restoring voting rights, as the court has ruled, then it falls to the Legislature to find ways to make the path back to full citizenship far more equitable. So that the right vote isn’t entirely dependent on how rich you are. Backers of the Amendment have characterized the pay-to-vote requirement as a “poll tax,” and in effect, they are not far off.

A few state attorneys have reacted to this controversy by setting up special petition processes so people who served their time – especially for minor crimes — might speedily get their remaining fines forgiven and even obtain court certification that they’re eligible to vote again.

These are promising experiments. They should be encouraged and funded without having to wait for the next round of court rulings.