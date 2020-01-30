A walk through clouds. Interested?

For $208 you can. That’s an average night’s stay at the Blue Ridge Mountain cabin called “A Walk Through the Clouds.” Described as secluded, one disappointed reviewer noted the neighbor’s barking dogs.

For $1.75 you can partake in another walk in the clouds—much cheaper and with better reviews. That’s the film featuring Keanu Reeves called, “A Walk in the Clouds.”

But if you actually, physically want to pass through clouds, say no more. According to the World Atlas, France has the tallest bridge in the world. It’s so high you can drive through clouds.

With a little luck, you might do that right here in America—courtesy of your local airline. Planes pass through clouds all the time.

The Bible doesn’t have Blue Ridge cabins, Keanu Reeves, massive bridges, nor airplanes, but a few Bible characters walk through a cloud. This isn’t something futuristic from Revelation, these are regular people.

Consider Peter, James, and John—Jesus’ trusted disciples. When Jesus takes these three with Him, something big is about to happen.

Sure enough, Jesus leads them up onto a mountain where His face suddenly turns so bright it looks like the sun. His clothes glow as white as light. We call it the “Transfiguration.”

Jesus is then joined by a centuries-old prophet, Moses.

But there’s more.

The prophet Elijah also joins them.

Peter is terrified. All he can think is that the prophets need a place to stay. A modern-day Peter might have Googled the closest Marriott and made everyone a reservation. But Peter is living a low-tech life and only has what’s around him.

“Lord,” Peter says to Jesus, “if you wish, I will make three tents.”

Turns out, the prophets can’t stay, but Peter’s evening is far from over. Next thing you know, a bright cloud appears above them. This is the Glory of God, and that’s when it happens: The cloud descends and Peter, James, and John enter it, walking into the Glory of the Lord. It’s amazing and terrifying for them at the same time.

But there’s still more.

In the next moment, the disciples hear a voice. This is BIG!

These aren’t words from Moses, Elijah, or Jesus. Nor has someone else appeared on the scene.

It’s none of those choices.

This is the voice of the Lord—and that doesn’t happen very often.

God says, “This is my beloved Son with whom I am well pleased. Listen to Him." (Matthew 17:1-8, Mark 9:2-8, Luke 9:28-36, 2 Peter 1:16-18)

As incredible as this holy cloud is, it’s happened before. Countless times!

Some 1500 years earlier, Moses is the first to learn of the cloud. God spoke to him in the wilderness, saying, “Behold I am coming to you in a thick cloud, that the people may hear when I speak to you...” (Exodus 19:9)

God then talks from the cloud and leads His people with it for 40 years. Seriously.

“Whenever the cloud lifted…the people of Israel set out and…where the cloud settled down, there the people of Israel camped.” (Numbers 9:17)

In fact, it’s Moses who first walks through the cloud—that’s on Mount Sinai when he’s given the Ten Commandments. (Exodus 24:15-18)

This physical Presence of God was important. The wilderness was a time of great trial for God’s people, and they needed to understand that He was there. God says that plainly to Moses: “That the people may hear when I speak to you and believe…” (Exodus 19:9)

Even so, the Hebrews constantly lose faith.

When God’s people prepare to conquer the Promised Land, Moses is about to die and commissions Joshua to lead Israel. God then speaks from the cloud telling Joshua, “I will be with you.” (Deuteronomy 31:14-23)

Now, on the mountain with Peter, James, and John, God has come to prepare Jesus and the trusted disciples for their greatest trial—the Crucifixion. That’s the matter Jesus discussed with the two prophets. (Luke 9:31)

Make no mistake, God has a path for your life, too. Whatever God asks you to do, remember what many forget: He is with you.

Perhaps you’ll even get to walk in a cloud.

Copyright © 2020 R.A. Mathews. The Rev. Mathews is an attorney, faith columnist, and the author of “Reaching to God.” Write to her at Letters@RAMathews.com.