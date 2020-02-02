News Herald readers sound off about the Tallahassee sinkhole that is threatening to eat up two mobile homes.

Tammy Yant Bledsoe Henderson: You unfortunately can't just hook up to Mobile home and move it. Most of the time there are no tires or axles. That and the ground is probably not stable enough for all that.

Pam Overmyer: Agreed. There are no wheels, no hitches, been sitting there since 1972, and the surrounding ground isn’t stable. But, yeah, just pick them up and move them! I have a 73 DW. It ain’t goin’ nowhere!

PHOTOS: Sinkhole threatens to swallow up mobile homes in Tallahassee

Artimis Willow: I dont believe you put a truck in there safely to even hook it up. All the tie downs have to come up, the axles & tires normally have to be removed.

Lisa Stanfill: Lucky no one was killed! So sad for these families.

Ken Worth: When they get a sink hole with an endless bottom why don't the city's use them for trash disposal see where it comes out haha

Jeffrey Brown: Again... there mobile homes. Move them DUH!

Sean Flemming: Hunny! The dog ran behind the house again! Be a dear and go get him! Then the fun starts.

Mike Lawson: There must be hundreds of dollars in losses!

Dahomey Ruth: Insurance will not cover the cost unless it falls in...so let it go