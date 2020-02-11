I would like to respond to the article, “The truth matters” but ask the question to people like Will Corbin: Does the truth really matter to Will and the rest of the Dems? Or do they just want to believe anything bad about Trump and debunk everything else?

Prime example is his letter. The “quid pro quo” allegations against Sleepy Joe Biden and Hunter Biden have not been proved because the Dems failed to investigate. There was no investigation into his illegal activity but I’m sure there will be now. You don’t want the truth about corruption, illegal activity, or fake claims, because if you did, you would be asking for investigations against the Bidens, Clintons, Obama, Schiff, Pelosi, Schumer, Nadler and the list goes on and one. (Too long to list them all).

Yes, what Trump did was inappropriate and should not of been done, but it certainly was not impeachable. So, even if John Bolton testified, so what, it would of been the same — inappropriate behavior, but not impeachable offenses.

But I’d like to know why the Dems called John Bolton a untrustworthy witness before, but now he is good to go? Well, because people like Will Corbin and the Dems are hypocrites and don’t really want the real truth, they just want what ever they can get to hurt Trump and make their own opponents look stronger.

They started from day one and continue to fail miserably. If Sleepy Joe and Bernie are the best you can do, then of course you are going to be corrupt and sneaky to help them win.

The Dems have been completely corrupt since day one with everything they have done to Trump and Judge Brett They are the most unethical untrustworthy group of people I have ever witnessed in my lifetime. Sad thing is, some people will still support them because they don’t want the truth, they just want to win at all cost. Just like the Astros!

All I can say is Wake up Dems, the real American people are on to you and it’s going to get ugly.

Gary Liddell, Holt