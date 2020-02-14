What happened to goodness, the down-to-earth good of people caring about each other?

We have elected what appears to be the most irreligious person ever to inhabit the White House, one who doesn’t focus on the need to be good. Following his impeachment and acquittal, Mr. Trump has set out to revenge himself on every person who revealed the truth about what he’d done.

Witnesses in the impeachment inquiry — innocent people -- were fired from their positions as part of Trump’s revenge. War hero Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman and his twin brother (who was not involved) were fired Friday and escorted off the White House grounds as if they were a threat.

John Bolton either was fired or quit. Ambassadors Gordon Sondland, Marie Yovanovich and Bill Taylor were fired, and Mr. Taylor is now retired. Even Jennifer Williams, assistant to the vice president, was removed from her post, now serving elsewhere.

Besides these, others have quit, dissatisfied with the way the president’s team is handling things: Michael McKinley, Gen. Jim Mattis, Brett McGurk, and Richard Spencer, senior advisers on state affairs. Mr. Spencer, a lifelong Republican, has even changed parties and is now supporting Democrat Bloomberg for president.

To cap it all, Trump also said, and at a prayer breakfast (where “love thy neighbor” is on the menu) that he disbelieves those who say they pray for him. Mr. Trump apparently doesn’t understand that religious people do pray for someone they believe has gone astray.

It seems he was never taught, “Forgive your enemies; do good to those who persecute you.” Instead his revenge on career people adds fuel to those who threaten to kill them, so many are receiving death threats.

After the agony of an impeachment and acquittal, some say that Trump has learned his lesson.

Do you really think so?

Alice Haynes, Panama City