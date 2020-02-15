I am seriously thinking about changing my voter registration from Republican to Democrat so I can vote for Amy Klobuchar in the March Presidential Preference Primary.

I am afraid that our opposition party is in the process of destroying itself. We should do what we can to save it because our constitutional republic needs a viable two-party system.

Amy is the only moderate and reasonable Democrat of the three that have a chance of winning the primary. Bernie and Mayor Pete are both way out left even farther than socialist being closer to communists.

Bernie is an admitted socialist and has praised such communists as Cuba’s Castro and did honeymoon in Russia. Mayor Pete’s far left ideas may have come from his late professor father who advocated Marxism and wrote fondly about the communist manifesto (source Washington Examiner April 2019).

Can you imagine either of these two on the debate stages with President Trump, Bernie a 75-year-old socialist promoting government takeover of our country or Mayor Pete a 38-year-old gay man with the possibility of a “First Husband” in the White House.

I don’t think Amy has a chance of beating Trump, but she would be a more respectable competitor than either of the other two.

I hope my Republican friends don’t think I have lost my mind. See my logic and join me to save the Democratic Party.

Glen E Leirer, Panama City