I have noticed over the years that our younger generations seeking the easy way out are finding favor with socialism, as “Bernie” explains it. Let’s scrub it a bit.

At an earlier time Ann Landers explained the whole “shebang” with a couple of cows. “Socialism: You have two cows, give one cow to your neighbor.”

“Communism: You have two cows. Give both cows to the government, and they might give you some of the milk.”

“Fascism: You have two cows. You give all the milk to the government, and the government sells it.”

“Nazism: You have two cows. The government shoots you and takes both cows.

“Anarchism: You have two cows. Keep both of the cows, shoot the government agent and steal another cow.”

“Capitalism: You have two cows: Sell one cow and buy a bull.”

And then Thomas Friedman said: “Communism was a great system for making people equally poor – in fact there was no better system in the world for that than communism. Capitalism made people unequally rich.”

Frank Roberts, Fort Walton Beach

What kind of Kool-Aid are you drinking here? I’m really tired of the “poor Trump” opinions.

The stock market is up but so is the deficit. Do you not care what you leave your children? Nancy Pelosi’s “stunt” was unprofessional.

Have you not heard Trump for the last three years? And did you not see him refuse to shake her hand at the proceedings? If Trump has his way the natural beauty here may not last because he is gutting the EPA.

And normal folks like me won’t be able to come here anyway because we’ll be paying higher taxes to support the corporations. Gaetz, what a joke, what an embarrassment to such a lovely part of the country. I am proud of the Democrats who act with dignity despite being belittled by Trump daily.

This area has unsurpassed beauty and the friends I have who live here are wonderful solid folk. I wish the politics matched.

Linda Bartlett, Lindstrom Minnesota