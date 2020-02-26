All Voters Vote chairman Glenn Burhans Jr. recently responded to media criticism of the group’s plan for reforming Florida’s voting system — which would implement primary elections allowing all voters, regardless of party, to cast ballots and the top two vote-getters, regardless of party, would advance to the general election.

Generally speaking, All Voters Vote argues that their method would fix problems with the current situation: specifically, it would allow voters who reject the major parties to participate in primary elections for state office, thus boosting voter turnout and forcing candidates to moderate their positions to appeal to a broader cross-section of the electorate.

It sounds good in theory. But the limited evidence available indicates their method would do little to achieve what they say it will.

Take Washington state, for example. Washington became the first state to adopt a “top two” system for statewide and congressional races in 2004, implementing it in 2008. That first year turnout in the primary hit 42.6%, which was more than three percentage points higher than under the old system for the prior election. Yet turnout there has yet to climb that high in subsequent primaries for statewide and congressional elections, even bottoming out at 31% in 2014.

Nebraska, which has had a nonpartisan unicameral legislature since the Great Depression, followed Washington in utilizing a top-two system. From the 2012 primary to 2014, turnout rose from 26.2% to 28.1%. But over the last two election cycles, turnout has slumped to 26.9% and 24.6%, respectively.

California is the other state that votes this way. Its top-two “jungle” primary took effect in 2012. Over those four primary election cycles turnout has averaged 35.4%. For the four previous primary elections, average turnout registered 34.9%. And that excludes the 57% turnout in 2008, when California held a stand-alone presidential primary.

We continue to harbor doubts about whether the amendment’s goals would come to fruition. Still, we urge voters to keep an open mind about the referendum, which is slated for the November ballot.

For one thing, Burhans made a good point when he noted that opening Florida’s current closed-primary system would allow people to split votes between parties in different races.

But if All Voters Vote’s goal really is to reduce partisan rancor and encourage voter participation, we suggest they modify their proposed amendment, even though that would likely kick it off the 2020 ballot.

If you advocate open primaries, support revising the amendment to make state races nonpartisan, as Nebraska does, and make elections truly a test of ideas.

The major parties will fight it. But the only way to test whether voters really want moderation and compromise, as All Voters Vote thinks, is to take the parties out of it for everyone, voters and candidates.

