I received a letter in the mail the other day.

Not junk mail. Not a sales solicitation. Not the mountain of forest-killing garbage that shows up in our mailboxes every single day of the year barring hurricanes and Christmas.

This was an honest-to-goodness, handwritten letter from a friend of mine who lives in North Carolina.

What a precious gift, to receive a letter in this age of internet, email, text messages and all the other digital fluff that blows into and out of our lives in a forgettable instant.

That letter communicated far more than just words.

It told me that my friend had time – time to sit down and write, something we give away to all the crap in our lives – the resetting of devices and the hurrying from one thing to the next and the frenzied, gotta-keep-up craziness that we call “living” these days.

His cursive represented a dying art, too. They don’t teach cursive writing in school these days, and kids can’t read it, which is a shame. Writing by hand is a terrific way to order your brain.

And then there was the content of his letter. He told me a story about how tough the past few years had been. He lost his second wife, but with the help of his family and friends he made it through the lonely months that followed. His first wife called to offer her condolences and soon they were talking by phone on a regular basis. The led to visits and you can guess where this is going.

They remarried and happily, he now has somebody to share the rest of his years with.

All these moments and feelings can’t really be communicated through blank pixels on a screen. They require an artifact, a handcrafted testament to the person behind the thoughts.

Maybe tonight I will go home and write a letter.

Del Stone Jr. is online editor for the Daily News. He can be reached at (850) 315-4433 or dstone@nwfdailynews.com.