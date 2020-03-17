Have you been to Ferry Park recently?

I am dismayed at the level of deforestation the park has experienced. I see fewer turtles and hear fewer birds singing.

You can practically see from one end of the park to the other. It is looking more like a golf course and less like a space in which to interact with nature.

I am saddened that city residents are increasingly less able to co-exist with green space, and worry about what this means for the future of Fort Walton Beach. We are cutting down all our beautiful trees and uprooting our greenery.

I miss the old Ferry Park and I worry that the Patriots' Trail will soon suffer the same fate.

Riesa Lewis, Fort Walton Beach

Events this past week and our leader's response should convince even the most stalwart Republican that mature leadership is needed to face a worldwide crises.

We all wondered what might occur when a large crises occurred. Well, it is here now.

We should not be surprised when we hear the president contradict creditable health experts, flaunt basic sanitation practices, ignore precautions and claim no responsibility for the government's lack of preparation and slow response in addressing the problem.

Like the proverbial "frog in the boiling water," the country has gradually accepted his aberrant behavior without sensing that it has created the new normal. While answering questions for the press the president again revealed a lack of basic understanding of the issues and unwillingness to provide assurance to the nation at a time of need.

Leadership and solutions to the pandemic problems will have to come from other others in the country.

Dennis Wilson, Niceville