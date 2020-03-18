As Trump and his “Administration” continue their inept response to the Corvid-19 (Coronavirus), the nation’s Governors, Mayors and various civic leaders confront the disease with all of the tools at their disposal.

Democratic and Republican Governors alike, in numerous states, have found it necessary to take the initiative in finding ways to keep the citizens as safe as possible, even implementing statewide closures of schools, bans on large gatherings and other radical measures called for in this time of crisis.

At no other time in our Nation’s great history has the country been so devoid of federal leadership when so desperately needed as it is now. Trump has consistently downplayed the emergency even admitting that he prefer that his “numbers” remain favorable rather than deal with the emergency at hand and even contradicting the statements of experts in the field.

Trump and his Administration have allowed this great nation to fall dangerously behind in the search for testing and an inoculum to combat this dangerous infection while constantly crowing about their success which is so far a non sequitur.

It is widely known that Trump surrounds himself only with people who agree with everything he says making his, the final word on all. This, in itself, makes for a dangerous situation as the experts around him are seemingly powerless to point him in the right direction as he insists on de-emphasizing the inevitable.

The Coronavirus crisis is affecting everyone in some way, even if by simply altering our daily routines but, those who are infected need and deserve to be tested and subsequently treated.

The only way to “flatten the curve,” i.e., control and contain the virus is for the Federal Government to act as though it is the emergency that it is! The Federal Government is trying to cover their scheming to throw the General Election in November and American citizens are dying as a result!

In Trump’s own words, this is sad, very sad!

Nicholas W. Chiarito,Psy.MS, CAC