Every politician probably gets really mad at the news media now and then – for some, furious is a natural state – but President Trump has taken his pique with the press far beyond the usual grousing about all those lying liberals.

The president has recently abused the legal system by having his campaign committee file frivolous libel suits against the New York Times, Washington Post and CNN. None of these petitions looks likely to survive a motion to dismiss, but they weren’t filed with any legal purpose in mind.

Trump, who said during his 2016 campaign he’d like to “open up” libel laws and make it easier to cripple major media, has enough lawyers around him to know he has no case. His suits are meant to impress his MAGA-hatted followers, the fans who jeer journalists at his rallies when he rails against “fake news.”

Reinforcing the image of Trump as a hounded, wounded victim — and the Washington media as “enemies of the people” — is a tactical campaign ploy.

In its suits against the Times and the Post, the Trump campaign committee claims that the papers reported — as fact, not opinion — that a quid-pro-quo arrangement existed between his 2016 campaign and Russian officials. The complaint against CNN similarly claimed the network knowingly stated “false and defamatory” information about Trump and the Russians in an opinion piece last year.

Leaving aside the legal question whether it’s possible to defame a draft dodger who makes fun of war heroes, or a guy who pays off porn stars, or someone whose documented lies have run into the thousands, Trump’s lawsuits would be fascinating if treated seriously. Think how much fun the discovery process would be, if Trump actually pursued these suits and he or his top staff were compelled to give sworn depositions.

The idea of Trump, under oath, being legally forbidden to lie or to order his underlings not to tell what they know, is deliciously tempting. Lawyers for the Times, the Post and CNN must be half inclined to skip the motions for dismissal and let the lawsuits proceed to discovery.

Fortunately, the media are protected by those legal precedents Trump would like to “open up.” A civil rights-era Supreme Court ruling involving the Times held that public figures suing for libel must show actual malice or reckless disregard for truth.

Of course, the Trump campaign staffers claim the opinion pieces were false and malicious. But they know they’ll never have to go into court and prove them untrue or defamatory because their suits aren’t meant to get that far.

Past presidents have always fought with the press.

In his second inaugural address, Ulysses S. Grant lamented that “I have been the subject of abuse and slander scarcely ever equalled in political history.” Franklin Roosevelt had a Nazi iron cross medal sent to a New York Daily News columnist during World War II.

Harry Truman once offered to blacken the eye a Washington critic of his daughter’s musical performance — just as Clinton said, if he wasn’t president, Times columnist William Safire’s nose would be in danger of a darting left jab because Safire had called the first lady a liar.

Richard Nixon, who had good cause for feeling abused back to his congressional days in the late 1940s, sent Vice President Spiro Agnew around the country to make war on liberal network commentators and columnists.

But none of them used the courts to beat the press.

The media are far from truthful and unbiased, but the public is pretty smart. Having his feelings hurt isn’t legal grounds for a president to sue.

News people like to quote Thomas Jefferson’s 1787 dictum, “Were it left to me to decide whether we should have a government without newspapers or newspapers without a government, I should not hesitate a moment to prefer the latter.”

Trump might disagree.

Bill Cotterell is a retired Tallahassee Democrat Capitol reporter. He can be reached at bcotterell@tallahassee.com.