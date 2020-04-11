That has been traumatic for my family. Not only have I started devising meals out of previously purchased items gathering dust in my cabinets, but I have started rationing certain items.

As you read this, I will be officially on furlough. For those who aren’t familiar with the term, it means I won’t be working and I won’t be getting paid.

As a result, I won’t be answering my phone or my work emails no matter what.

So, you can think of me lying on a beautiful beach (not) or taking a fun road trip (not) or wandering through local stores looking for deals (not).

Here’s what I will be doing — cleaning out my closet, a long overdue task that involves going through all the stuff I brought back from my parents’ house after my dad died 15 years ago.

I will be making scrapbooks for my kids from the scraps of my parents’ lives so that I can finally let go. I’ve been dragging these things around for a long time as the Keeper of My Parents’ Memories, and I’m ready to set this burden down.

I will always love them, always miss them and always wish my children had known them. But I have emulated the best of their parenting, which is probably the most valuable legacy I can give my children.

Also on my furlough, I will be working very hard not to spend money I’m not earning.

For me, not doing something is the hardest of all.

But I have started meal planning, which means actually knowing what you want to eat before you have a sudden urge to get it from the store.

Feeding three young adults is a lot different than just feeding me and my husband. One of them continues to run and bike more than 50 miles a week, while the other two are still active, but less so. Translation: They are expensive.

In a perfect world, or a very imperfect one, we can go through a half-gallon of ice cream in a little over a day. A bag of chips lasts about as long. And fresh fruit? You’d think I was putting gold coins in the refrigerator.

Don’t get me wrong — no one is starving in this house. But the grocery-buying train leaves the station a lot less often.

Finally, I will be passing my work-free week walking.

Will it be the best week of my life, or even my month or year? Probably not.

But I will find things to appreciate. This, too, shall pass.

Daily News Managing Editor Wendy Victora cannot be reached this week.