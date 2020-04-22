I readily acknowledge I borrow this from Port St. Joe Mayor Rex Buzzett.

Gulf County residents can pat themselves on the back.

Just don’t let the guard down.

But look around.

Gulf County followed the guidelines about social distancing.

Yes, there was inconvenience, but somewhere in there it also worked.

For more than three weeks the county has had a single case of COVID-19, that patient apparently recovered, and there have been 70 more tests and no more cases.

Yes, this is a pandemic and tomorrow the news may be far different, but right now residents have listened and heeded.

There are probably parents reliving those heady days after birth when the thought of peace and quiet was as foreign as Latin.

There are also some high school athletes who saw their careers ended prematurely and seniors who will miss one of life’s fundamental rites, crossing that stage for a diploma.

Certainly, there are those without jobs, with dwindling or non-existent bank accounts for who that $1,200 stimulus check, if they get it, will only mean they are able to eat and pay rent for a few weeks.

And there are also the individual trials.

My wife is experiencing, in my mind, actual withdrawal symptoms as she no longer heads off each day to teach young minds.

I at least have work, but I am going to admit that reporting on Hurricane Michael and a pandemic back-to-back have not been all smiles and giggles.

However, I have few skills beyond putting a few words together to form a cohesive sentence, though there are plenty who might attest that particular skill is also lacking.

So my wife, love her to death, sees me now near a tool or tool box and she’s calling 9-1-1 and yelling, “Move away from the knife, move away from the knife” with a bullhorn.

Passing time has provided challenges, particularly after reruns of “Judge Judy” or reading Elmore Leonard has run its course (Western or crime, the best; and I have now read them all).

Particularly when emerging from Michael without much one could call their own.

For example, there are only so many ways to order things in the refrigerator.

By alphabet?

Expiration date?

Entrée or side?

Manufacturer?

And I found trying to arrange the furniture first by alphabet and then by comfort just hurt, physically, not to mention placing an entirely different kind of pain on my wife’s face.

Inquiries to Rosetta Stone about learning Esperanto went unanswered.

But what has been helpful, beyond measure, are the people who just see this pandemic as a way to assist.

Sure, there might be some enlightened self-interest involved, but most restaurants are staying open to provide walk-up or curbside service; that helps.

The folks at the Piggly Wiggly, they don’t have to be exposing themselves as they are but every day they do, and it helps.

CVS and Buy Rite have gone nowhere; that helps.

Houses of faith have turned to Zoom and YouTube and other forms to administer to flocks.

The school district, on the fly, got a feeding program for nearly 1,000 up and a distance-learning program in another week, with an all-hands-on-deck approach that has been inspiring.

That all helps.

County and city governments acted responsibly in closing those areas of the county that attract the visitors, beaches and boat ramps.

And they accomplished it without the bickering and heel-digging that too often accompanies interaction between city and county.

They accomplished it by providing a united front to those who somehow thought they knew better or were inconvenienced by a “global pandemic.”

That helped.

There are many, as Buzzett noted, that were present and accounted for in their community to pull it through this crisis.

And, yes, Michael was a terrific dress rehearsal that imparted lessons that were clearly absorbed.

But, from this corner, congrats Gulf County. You done yourself proud.

And did it without the protests and nonsense seen in other parts of the nation: I feel like shouting to those idiots “more than 40,000 dead people in this country alone.”

In the meantime, though, any suggestions on the best way to categorize and organize dust bunnies?