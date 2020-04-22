It didn’t bode well for the kid from the very first shot. The old man bounced the ball twice on the concrete just outside the foul shot line and let it go in a high searing arc that swished through the goal cutting “nothing but net.”

The kid was down before he ever touched the ball.

His first shot landed on the shed behind the goal. And rolled harmlessly back to the pavement…..a rookie mistake!

This match to determine the Championship of the Known World was being played at the Fred N. Witten Outdoor Driveway Arena. It reminded the old one of his basketball beginnings up at Paul David Campbell’s paved drive when Eisenhower was just settling into the White House.

The senior citizen did a double reverse pivot and banked a hook shot off the glass…..and through the net.

Down two.

The kid looked a bit shaken. Sweat beads were already forming above his top lip. His set shot from the corner missed everything but the ground!

As cool as a cucumber, the old guy nimbly dribbled to the top of the key and let fly his patented jump shot. It flew straight and true.

Down three.

The youngster was in serious trouble now. His lay up attempt fell miserably short.

Granddad took off for the goal, did a three-sixty spin, brought the ball between his legs, around his back, flipped it over his head and without looking batted it through the goal.

Down four.

One more and it was all over! No need to press now. The older one wasted his next two shots. Let the kid at least score he thought.

Luke hit one. And another. Then he got dog house lucky when a long shot bounced high off the rim, glanced lightly against the backboard and then gravity took over. The goal, in this case, just got in the way!

For the first time in the contest the old man was beginning to look…..well, like an old man. He missed his next shot by a wide margin.

The kid looked taller. And completely revived. He dribbled deftly to his left, feinted right, and side stepped back left and let one fly. Good gracious alive, he looked like a youthful Julius Irving. And he definitely got the Irving results.

The game was tied!

The old man’s next shot was like a Florida State field goal from long ago—wide right.

Luke wasted no time. He took it to the corner of the court for a game winning fall away jumper that reminded the old guy of John Havlicek in his heyday with the Boston Celtics.

“Two out of three, Luke, one game doesn’t mean a thing. The winner has to win two out of three!”

The old man had pride. And he called on every basketball skill he’d honed in pickup games all over West Tennessee when he was the kid’s age.…..and then on through his high school and college playing days.

Plus, he was stronger. It was time to push Luke around a bit. Show him how the big boys played!

The old man feinted right, did a quick cross-over step back the other way that left the kid reaching for air.

Score one for the Geritol crowd.

Luke drove for the basket but was checked by a forearm that mighta been a bit harder than necessary. And certainly a foul under any rules except the backyard manual.

Granddad bullied his way to the goal. No more nice guy!

The kid was 2 down.

But a determined grin had replaced the sweat. And he got lucky, again! He moved outside the key and poured in a long range bomb. And when the old man missed, Luke grabbed the rebound, dribbled across court, reversed his field, moved to the opposite corner and drained one from near ’bout the other side of Cypress Avenue.

Granddad couldn’t get his breath. The sun was relentless on this unseasonably warm spring morning. He couldn’t keep pace. And the young teenager had grown another foot as this game progressed.

The end was inevitable.

“Three out of five, Luke. We’re playing three out of—”

“KK, Nonnie told us to be home by noon. It’s after one! We’ve GOT to go.”

The kid was still smiling when we turned into our drive, “KK, what a fun morning! And let’s keep the outcome just between two all-time best good buddies.”

Sometimes it’s hard to determine the winner just by the score……

Respectfully,

KK