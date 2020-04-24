Ross Johnson of Valparaiso has a few choice words for pregnant women.

Tell pregnant women to quit having babies!

I’m sure the same agencies that gave you that much-nicer phone than I have could help you find a nice method of birth control! And those eyelashes and makeup surely cost more than a few baby outfits from Goodwill!

I’m sorry but people have to take responsibility for themselves.

I feel so sorry for those kids who are learning the wrong thing from all those parents.

Ross Johnson, Valparaiso