During a crisis, it is unfortunate that some folks look for an opportunity just to game the system.

That hurts small businesses and makes it harder for them to give jobs to people who really need it. It is going to be interesting to see how many lawyers try to make big time money off of hospitals, nursing homes, doctors, pharmacists, and clinics during this challenging time.

Sometimes the lawyers sue just to get a quick and easy settlement. That’s not just bad for business now, but it is really bad for jobs after we emerge on the other side once this is all over.

I would encourage people not to look for opportunities to sue, but to look for opportunities to help.

With winning court decisions, the plaintiff’s lawyer is going to get most of the money anyway.

Maybe our legislators can fix that in the next legislative session.

Jerry Prater, Panama City