The Ford Motor Company is in desperate financial condition. 2020 is shaping up to be a pivotal year for one of America’s iconic companies.

How is this for an opening statement for a company’s financial disclosures? “The cumulative compensation for six executives of the Ford Motor Company, $70 million, exceeded the automakers annual income of $47 million in 2019.” This disclosure makes you wonder what the goals and objectives were for the six executives. Or even a better question, how did those executives perform against their goals and objectives?

One of the “primary and set in concrete heavily weighted goals” should have been overall profitability of the Ford Motor Company in 2019. However, the company’s 2019 financial results were abysmal compared to 2018. In 2018, Ford had a net income of $3.7 billion, compared to a net income in 2019 of $47 million, a negative turnaround of a little more than $3 billion.

During Chief Executive Officer Jim Hackett’s three-year tenure, he has managed to reduce Ford’s net income from $7.7 billion in 2017 to those atrocious 2018 and 2019 levels. For the company’s horrific performance in 2019, Hackett received a little more than $16 million in compensation. Makes you wonder just which one of Hackett’s goals and objectives he met, if any, to receive compensation that substantial.

Maybe Hackett’s other goals made up for Ford’s poor financial results in 2019. The company’s bonds are rated as “junk,” which makes borrowing money more expensive, so that part of the financial cloud couldn’t have helped his overall performance.

One of his goals should have been improved product quality, but with all the recalls over various lines, that part of his evaluation would not have helped his overall performance.

Just what goals did Hackett meet that warranted paying him $16 million for 2019? The hemorrhaging of cash for Ford continues with a loss of $2 billion in the first quarter of 2020, the company’s first loss in the first quarter in five years. The company expects to lose $5 billion for the second quarter of 2020.

For the company’s horrific 2019 performance, Executive Chairman Bill Ford received an increase in compensation of more than $3 million to $17.3 million. One financial analyst said, “These compensation packages are baked-in formulas. They are still very well compensated for an abysmal year.”

Hackett said, “We fell short of our financial expectations, and yours in 2019.” Could that be called an understatement? Clearly at Ford, there is no correlation between executive compensation and overall company financial performance.

Ford entered the coronavirus pandemic on a much shakier financial footing than General Motors. GM reported a pre-tax profit of $3.0 billion for 2019 despite a 40-day strike by the United Auto Workers. Ford has borrowed $15 billion against two existing lines of credit, and on April 1 issued $8 billion in bonds to strengthen its financial situation. Cash on hand is $34 billion, which Ford says will get it through 2020. In addition, Ford has suspended its dividend to shareholders.

Hackett’s global re-design plan will cost Ford an estimated $11 billion. The re-design has been a failure, and so far Hackett has spent more than half of the $11 billion.

Marcus Hudson of the Calderone Advisory Group said, “The broader issue with Ford’s compensation isn’t a single year, but rather the whole body of work. CEO pay is an investment on which investors should expect a return. Ford has invested more than $50 million into its CEO position since 2017 and the return, pre-COVID-19 has been a minus 26%. While pay in a single year is debatable, a minus 26% return over three years is not.”

Tim Stone, Ford’s chief financial officer, said an $11 billion restructuring plan for the automaker into the early 2020s remains on track.

A Ford shareholder in Arlington, Virginia, said his faith in Hackett has evaporated. The shareholder further stated that he owns a Taurus and Ford stock and Hackett has killed both. Ford’s stock was trading at $5.22 at 9 a.m. on Thursday.

John F. Floyd is a Gadsden native who graduated from Gadsden High School in 1954. He formerly was director of United Kingdom manufacturing, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., vice president of manufacturing and international operations, General Tire & Rubber Co., and director of manufacturing, Chrysler Corp. He can be reached at johnfloyd538@gmail.com. The opinions reflected are his own.