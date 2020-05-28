After reading in the writings of Mr. Al Qualls about the passing of Reg Moore, a well known local architect, my mind dropped back to my first meeting with him.

I was 17 years old in 1969 and a senior at Choctawhatchee High School. I was determined to apprentice myself as a draftsman to an architect.

Fifty one years ago, I joined a program called Diverified Cooperative Training where a student could attend high school half day and work a half day for a grade given by the employer. My counselor encouraged me to get a cabinet shop job as "no one" would hire a kid as a draftsman.

I said to myself, "Oh yeah, we will see!" I rolled up my somewhat primitive first-year high school drawings, got on my scooter and went down to Reg's office in the 2-story Patton Building downtown, walking into his office on the second floor. I entered his office and remember the amused look I got as he leaned back listening to my reason for being there. He heard my desire to draw and glanced quickly at my drawings. Then I made Reg an offer.

I told Reg if he would hire me, I would work for $1.00 per hour. Minimum wage at the time was $1.60 per hour. I overheard later Reg tell someone that he wasn't looking for anyone and I talked him into a job.

He hired me and thus began a three-year relationship learning architecture, the art work behind design and artful presentations. Reg allowed me to design many projects on my own. I had the opportunity to work with and learn from other talented local architects like Charlie Clary and Bo Van Matre while we were employed by Reg.

After three years I went out and designed custom homes locally full time, eventually working for other local architects and engineers. Since then I earned a BS in Civil Engineering holding a number of design and construction jobs world wide where my architectural experiences served me well.

Thanks, Reg, 51 years ago you changed the life of this skinny kid and became my mentor.

Rick Stokes, Fort Walton Beach