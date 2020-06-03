Are you hanging out with people who offer bad advice, invite you to go to questionable places, or make fun of ideas you hold sacred?

Do you wish you had the courage to break ties with them?

If you’re becoming increasingly frustrated because of the choices you make, and you make these choices because of someone else’s influence, then please read (and seriously consider) this week’s verse:

“Blessed is the man who walks not in the counsel of the wicked, nor stands in the way of sinners, nor sits in the seat of scoffers” (Psalm 1:1 ESV).

Satan tells us our lives would be better if we did things differently than what God’s Word says. He whispers that we should skip church, have sex outside of marriage, lie to the IRS – and never, ever trust Jesus as our Savior.

When we look at the bad choices of our past, how do we feel about them? Can we spot the lies others told us that led us astray?

We know that whenever we obey God’s Word, we land in a better place. Yet we often put off taking the necessary steps that can change the direction of our lives. The longer we delay, the worse the consequences.

What if, with each choice we make this week, we consider the short and long-term consequences, including decisions about whom we spend our time with – or seek advice from?

If we need to get back on track (or want to get on track for the first time), we could try meditating on Psalm 1:1 every day for the next seven days. Wouldn’t it be a relief if we allowed this verse to help us take those important (but difficult) steps toward a better life? Wouldn’t we experience ever-increasing hope if we commit to make this day better than yesterday?

Perhaps you don’t struggle with poor choices. Maybe you could mentor someone who has trouble making good ones. Consider asking your pastor to connect you with someone who could use your help.

If you want to know more about how to begin living a life that even your less-wise friends might envy, read the rest of Psalm 1. It’s only six verses. Six life-changing verses.

Sheryl H. Boldt is the author of the blog, www.TodayCanBeDifferent.net. Connect with her at SherylHBoldt@gmail.com.