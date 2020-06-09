There are any number of remedies, immediate and long-term, that can influence and compel change within an organization.

The Minneapolis City Council has announced that they intend to disband their police department. Additionally, they have nine of 12 members supporting the announcement, which essentially overrides any veto by the mayor’s office.

The plan is still in the conceptual phase, but a new public safety model includes having professionals from different genres responding in lieu of police. Therapists and psychologists would be dispatched to mental health emergencies. EMTs or firefighters would handle opioid overdoses. Presumably speeding and other minor traffic offenses would be the responsibility of an existing but expanded parking team as well as increased traffic camera usage.

There are some inherent problems with such a venture.

Who will conduct law enforcement duties without a police department? Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office has jurisdiction, but that will cost the city a nickel or two. And it takes time to stand up a sufficient number of officers and equipment to undertake such an endeavor.

Putting therapists on the streets also has its drawbacks. While they are imminently capable of speaking to clients in an office setting, there are a few more variables involved when dealing with a person suffering a psychic break in public. EMTs are invaluable, but they often get the “all clear” from police before entering a scene. And traffic cameras aren’t going to stop drunk drivers.

We’ve learned, over the past seven days, that the Minneapolis Police Department has a bad reputation. Every profession has its bad apples, even the priesthood. But there are any number of remedies, immediate and long-term, that can influence and compel change within an organization.

Radical actions by a group of politicians is not the answer.

Read all of Steve Ashmore’s blogs.