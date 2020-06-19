The Good Will Containers at Fosters have gotten to be a garbage dump for some folks. They are dumping clothes, broken furniture and other junk. When it rains on it, there is no way this stuff can be used, especially the clothes just dumped on the ground instead of being put in the containers. This kind of dumping causes rats and other critters. Very much an eyesore to our community. It is the first thing you see at the four-way stop in Fosters. If folks can’t use this facility correctly, the containers need to be removed.

Fosters

