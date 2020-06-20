I know I’m not alone. I’m not the only parent preparing for my house to go from crowded to quiet, from full to empty.

For more than three months, everyone has been home, returning to the childhood bedrooms that have never quite been stripped of their childhood possessions.

Growing up is a carefully paced process. You are ready for it, mostly, but not entirely.

We leave the proverbial crumbs in the forest so we can always find our way back. And when we go back to the place we grew up, we usually find more than a few things we left behind.

When I cleaned out my childhood home, I was in my mid-40s and still had things in storage there. Old toys, high school letters — I even found a box of stuffed animals, letters and gifts from my first boyfriend.

So it is, I’m sure, with my children.

They’re unlikely to build Lego structures again or play with Transformers. The stuffed animals have been weeded out but not eradicated from their rooms. High school may be behind them, but the trappings of high school — awards, binders, clothing — they are all still here.

And they’re probably not ready to get rid of most of them.

College and graduate school are just the first steps in their journey away from home.

For those first years, they are grown up when it’s convenient to be adults and childlike when it’s not.

Throughout this COVID-19 crisis, we have all been wondering whether our children will go back to school. All three of mine will be in college this year, but none of us was sure they would be moving out and living a normal collegiate life.

Now, although who is sure of anything anymore, it appears that August will be the month life returns to something resembling normal.

They will be back with their friends. They will return to at least some of their classrooms. They will be adults living their semi grown-up lives in towns hundreds of miles away.

And our house will be empty. No one will be fighting over the bathrooms or a favorite snack or the volume of a television show.

I’m ready, but not all the way.

These strange times have been both a blessing and a struggle. I wouldn’t want to live like this forever, but I’m glad it was my life for a few months.

Daily News Managing Editor Wendy Victora can be reached at wvictora@nwfdailynews.com