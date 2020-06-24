As we sat on Emerald Coast PARKway for over an hour last night trying to go a mere four miles to dinner I found myself growing increasingly frustrated.

For starters, all of the Okaloosa County roadwork was to be completed by the end of 2019 (Source 850 Magazine/FDOT).

But here we are in mid-2020 and portions of the roads are still closed.

This despite the fact the roads were empty as we had no spring-break this year due to COVID.

What a perfect time to do roadwork when there’s no vehicles on the road!

But here is the real rub. The infrastructure, curbing, drainage, utilities etc. is complete and has been for weeks!

I suspect there is to be another layer of pavement and I further deduce they may want to do the whole project in one fell swoop.

To which I say "fine take away the barrels and let us use the road for the summer then put on the final layer at the appropriate time".

It makes absolutely no sense not to let the folks paying for the road use it now that it’s basically complete!

Furthermore, not utilizing those lanes makes it harder for first responders to get to the scene of an accident.

No one in local Government seems to care because the response I get when I inquire is "oh that’s just FDOT".

Well its time our citizens let our local officials know they need to push FDOT to remove the barrels for the summer and lets park somewhere other than our parkway.

It hasn’t escaped me there was a terrible accident that caused Thursday’s huge backup.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to all that were involved.

R. Timothy Krueger, Destin