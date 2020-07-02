To those who destroy monuments.... it's time to give up your money.

As our country watches the anarchists tear down monuments, this group of malcontents need to take a pause and seriously reflect on this. Consider the fact that within your pockets, wallets, and purses contain the very people you have physical rage against! The faces of Washington $1, Lincoln $5, Hamilton $10, Jackson $20, Grant $50, and Franklin $100 are all on these bills.

You need to immediately dispose of all these bills. There are millions of Americans who would be more than happy to put your discarded currency to good use. It is the right thing to do, to be true to your misguided principles, so do it..... you will feel better.

Gene BeHage

Port St. Joe