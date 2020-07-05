Can we talk — about something that all of us know something about? That something is our hometown, Gadsden, Alabama. Yes, Gadsden is the place of my birth. My family — whether living elsewhere, or still in Gadsden — are all products of Gadsden, Alabama. Our father retired from Republic Steel. He is buried close to that large, hulking property where he toiled, and earned a decent living to take care of his family.

Relatives and friends had fathers, uncles and cousins who toiled at Goodyear. Both Goodyear and Republic Steel are like dust in the wind now. There are so many Gadsden residents, Black and white, who can trace their decent lifestyles to these two industries. While we can all bemoan the loss of these two industrial giants, we must give a look at our hometown going forward. Forward we must go.

As I grappled with impending retirement — not just from work — I was sick of ice and snow! When I spoke with family and friends about my thoughts of returning to the very place that I came from, Gadsden, Alabama, I was met with extreme negativity. No one believed that I would "come back home" to this city and this state, Alabama. The summary of the discourse was "You have gotten away from here" and "I know that you have lived elsewhere; why would you come back?"

The negative responses and the questions caused me great sadness. I have cried many tears as I proceeded with retirement, moving from St. Louis, Missouri, where I had an illustrious career, to my hometown, Gadsden, Alabama, where I had absolutely no encouragement to return. I kept saying "Gadsden surely has changed from the days of my youth." Here I shall say I graduated from Carver High School, which is no longer there. I can say that the spirit lives on. I graduated at 15 years of age, having been taught by some of the greatest African Americans in Gadsden. Many of these great people, in many cases, go unrecognized.

For those who can remember, let your minds roll back. Principal J.T. Williams, Dr. Kathryn Barrett, Ms. B.T. Webb, Ms. B. Harrell, Ms. O. McAlpin, Ms. T. Alexander, Ms. N. Bedell, Mrs. I. Berry and Coach L. Presley are just a smattering of the many who helped form the foundation upon which many of the Carver graduates stand.

I separate our Mr. Harold Watson. No one of a certain age can forget the Carver High School Band that helped crowd Broad Street for the annual Christmas Parade. The drum majors are unrivaled to this day. For Mr. Watson and a drum major from our class, their children live on to do good in Gadsden, Alabama. The Rev. Roderick Thomas and many of the Watson sons are providing many needed services to the entire community, not just African Americans. Their parents’ teaching and legacies live on. I am exceptionally proud.

We needed a backdrop to my thoughts on our town. Note that it is my backdrop, which is nothing but truth. Now that I have returned, I have had some sad opportunities to speak with young people. As I was purchasing groceries, one young man stands out in my mind. He wanted to leave Gadsden in the worst way. He said, "There is nothing here. I want to pursue a certain kind of career. There is no help and no interest."

I ended up crying and telling him that I felt the same way when I was young. He is not the only one whom I’ve spoken with.

When I dealt with the negativity about returning, I went online to look up my city. Gadsden was within the top 50 cities for retirement. That may have been good for me, but I have now thought about young people. What are we doing to dispel the notion that people should come here for retirement? What is being done to retain youth, or make them feel that they can have a good career in Gadsden? Gadsden is very beautiful! We have the mountains, fishing, areas that you can live in without your neighbors being at your doorstep, Noccalula Falls, the amphitheater, the art museum and other sites that I will not list.

Why isn’t Gadsden chosen as a locale for new industries? I do not have the answers. But what I do say is there is a reason, and we need to work on what is wrong. There appears to be a sad mindset. No person who is on office can ignore the fact that our city needs to go to work. Gadsden cannot continue to be what it appears to be internally. The world is changing. Gadsden has to do likewise.

To be completely transparent, know that my sister was a reporter for The Gadsden Times. That I’m proud of. I always came home and spent many hours speaking with Ms. Virginia Brock and the then-publisher of The Times. Whatever readers feel, they are entitled to do so. But know that I’m a product of Gadsden, Alabama, and I want the best for all of us.

Elaine Harris Spearman, Esq., is president of the Etowah County (Gadsden) branch of the NAACP.