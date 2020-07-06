This is an opinion column.

One of the challenges of working with words on a regular basis is that language is constantly changing.

We’re steadily adding new words to our vocabulary as we need them, and reusing old words in new ways that seem appropriate.

For an example, look at the word "literally."

Recent usage has caused the dictionary to add a secondary definition where "literally" doesn’t actually mean "literally" — the statement it’s included in may not be true, and the word might have just been used for exaggeration.

Over time, the same is true for symbols.

Symbols mean what people want them to mean, and if enough people agree on an interpretation, then that becomes the new normal.

For early Christians, a cross would have been the symbol of an excruciating method of torture and execution, but before long, it was adopted as a reminder of a particular execution and ensuing resurrection — that of Jesus.

There are many issues facing our country, but a fundamental difference of interpretation seems to play a major role in at least one of them: the legacy of the Confederate States of America.

This applies to more than just the Emma Sansom monument, but it does give us a handy local example.

On one hand, there are people for whom these symbols and words retain their original meanings.

The east panel of the monument bears the following inscription: "Our Heroes ... 1861-1865 ... The Confederate Soldiers. These were men whom power could not corrupt, whom death could not terrify, and whom defeat could not dishonor. They glorified the cause for which they fought."

What cause was that? Who better to tell us than the men themselves who rebelled against the United States of America?

"Our position is thoroughly identified with the institution of slavery — the greatest material interest of the world" is the second line of Mississippi’s declaration of secession.

You can also read CSA Vice President Alexander Stephens’s "Cornerstone Speech," where he explicitly states that white supremacy is the foundation of the south’s new government.

Anyone who sees a reference to the Confederacy and thinks of those things is not misinterpreting it.

But on the other hand, there are people for whom Confederate imagery conjures none of these associations.

Some fly the U.S. flag and the Confederate flag side by side with no dissonance, though the two sides were mortal enemies in our nation’s bloodiest conflict.

To be clear, these people are not racists. For some, it is about their family’s history and pride in answering their state’s call to war.

Some even fly more obscure flags like the Bonnie Blue flag instead of the politically loaded battle flag of the Army of Northern Virginia as a way of emphasizing that it is indeed about heritage.

It’s a part of the fabric of the community — perhaps a sign of attendance at Emma Sansom High, where students were Rebels and the best band in the land played "Dixie."

Through pop culture like "The Dukes of Hazzard," Hank Williams Jr. or Lynyrd Skynyrd, it’s become a symbol of being independent or rebellious, a mark of Southern pride or even delight in being a redneck.

(How else do you explain its use by Kid Rock, a musician from that famously Southern state of Michigan?)

Of course, there is a third group: actual racists.

There are those who continue to use Confederate imagery in much the same way as mid-20th century segregationists did — as a sign to Black people to know their place.

Though these people exist, there is not much point in addressing them because no one ever reasoned themselves out of hating someone else.

So with the remaining two groups, how do you arrive at a middle ground?

Do you tell people to keep their thoughts to themselves and just move on when they see an inscription of "CSA, 1861-1865," even though that’s a prominent, public reminder of a time when they were considered inferior?

That lacks empathy for other people.

Do you tell people that part of their own identity and history is wrong — despite them not personally having any racial hostility — because someone else set out to change the meaning of things before they were born, and they agree with the new interpretation?

That shows a lack of respect for other people’s personal experiences.

Is there even a middle ground available and are we able to find it?

Maybe it’s the first group realizing that at this moment in history, though things have changed, our society still isn’t able to completely remove Confederate symbols from public life because their meaning has become so blurred.

Maybe it’s the second group realizing that change is happening, original meanings still hold weight despite newer interpretations and Confederate symbols won’t be displayed as prominently as they once were because of that.

There is no easy answer, and it requires a willingness to listen, understand and compromise.

It’s something we have to address as a city, county, state and country at some point (and preferably soon); otherwise we’re just trying to spackle over the problem for a few years until the next major crack appears.