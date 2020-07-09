(Ed. note: This was sent twice to the Board of County Commissioners)

Gentlemen what are you waiting for 500 cases,1000, 2000?

Up until a short time ago we had but 1 case which went negative.

We had closed beaches and short term rentals. By opening these up you opened the flood gates and our county has been invaded. I and others strongly encourage you to close the short term rentals along with shutting down the RV facilities in Simmons Bayou, Indian Pass and all the individuals along 30A. Close the beaches to all but Gulf County residents.

The health and well being of Gulf Countians is far more important than the supposedly all mighty dollar.

Respectfully full-time resident.

Tom Knoche

Port St. Joe