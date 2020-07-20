Our nation was founded as a Christian nation. When the Pilgrims landed here in 1620, before leaving their ship, they drew up the first contract of government or "covenant." It is America's "birth certificate" known as the Mayflower Compact. It begins with the words: "In the name of God, Amen." And it continues, "...Having undertaken for the glory of God and advancement of the Christian faith...a voyage to plant the first colony in the Northern parts of Virginia..." Each one signed the compact declaring they came for the glory of God and the advancement of the Christian faith. That is how our country began.

Tuscaloosa

I want to thank the city leaders for buying the face masks otherwise it would cost us the taxpayers several thousand dollars.

Tuscaloosa

To sound off on any topic, email news@tuscaloosanews.com. Sound Offs should not exceed 100 words and are subject to being edited and condensed.