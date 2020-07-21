Innocent Lives Matter (posted 7/9) - Reply. Writer suggest the "mindset of the public must be changed" with respect to police arresting suspects. The writer conveniently fails to mention resisting arrest as the root cause for any unnecessary negative confrontation in virtually every situation. Please review statistical facts of the number of police officers killed or hurt annually simply performing their duty.

Cynthia Almond is right. A privately supported monument or mural is perfectly OK if its location does not imply public support and its artwork and language are not offensive, but we should never allow public endorsement of ANY political movement.

Today I went to the Northport Licensing Office to renew my driver's license. In the lobby there were six other people waiting to go in. Not one was wearing a mask. They were attempting to keep a short distance (average was about 4 feet from the next person). I was the only person wearing a mask and I left very shortly because I did not want to be in the same small room with six other people not wearing a mask. Perhaps Northport does not require mask-wearing in public places? Perhaps Northport is the breeding ground for all these new cases of the COVID-19 virus?

