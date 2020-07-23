Has your Facebook (and all social media, for that matter) experience changed as the political and cultural climate grows more divisive? Mine, too.

I’ve made some great friends on Facebook and have come to love their compassion for people and their zeal for God. Although I’ve never met most of these friends, I feel a kindred spirit with them.

This is why it saddens me when we "fall out" due to different political views or spiritual convictions. How can two people who genuinely love God be at opposite political poles? How can people who share a desire to live for God attack one another as they argue about the meaning of biblical passages?

We’re all so sure of our beliefs and are (may I say) humbly convinced we’re reflecting the heart of God. This is why we try so earnestly to convert others to "God’s way" of thinking. But how can God agree with all our contradictory opinions? We can’t all be right, no matter how brilliant or inspired our thoughts are.

Who’s right? Who’s wrong? The only practical way to resolve this is to ask God to show us – and to show others – His ways. To reveal to us what He really thinks about each issue.

What would happen if we prayed "Show me Your ways, O Lord; teach me Your paths" (Psalm 25:4 AMPC), then prayed it for others, as well? Not with a tone of self-righteousness and pride, but with sincerity, humility and love – truly wanting God to reveal Himself, His ways and His direction to each of us.

What if we rose above the caustic political climate (and our differing opinions) enough to see each other as good-willed people? People with feelings? People God loves.

Rather than "unfriending" one another, what would we lose by praying for ourselves and each other this way? What might we gain? We’ve grown close by sharing, praying, laughing and crying with each other on Facebook. Let’s not throw that away. It must be possible for people who genuinely love God to get along, don’t you think? Perhaps, even be friends?

Sheryl H. Boldt is the author of the blog, www.TodayCanBeDifferent.net. Connect with her at SherylHBoldt@gmail.com.