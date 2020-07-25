Paulson Cain writes a short, pithy and to-the-point letter to the editor regarding Gov. Ron DeSantis’ handling of Amendment 4.

Dear Governor DeSantis,

Congratulations on your efforts to thwart the voice of 64% of the Florida citizenry on Florida's Amendment 4 of 2019. You have done great work for democracy.

Thank God I'm rich enough to vote!

Paulson Cain, Fort Walton Beach