Howard Hill of Niceville says he knows both candidates for school superintendent and says one is "head and shoulders" above the other.

WRITE TO US! Send a letter to the editor to the Daily News by following this link or the News Herald by following this link .



Reference the July 17, 2020 "Sparks fly" letter to the editor about the Okaloosa County superintendent of schools race between current Superintendent Marcus Chambers and challenger Ray Sansom, which refers to a scandal under previous Superintendent Mary Beth Jackson.

The author asserts without attribution, "…it was pointed out that Chambers was even more directly connected to the scandal…." These abhorrent incidents occurred while Marcus at the time was the Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction; but the author fails to divulge (maybe he just didn’t know) that Marcus, along with some other senior staff members, were kept in the dark about all the shady shenanigans of the previous administration.

A thorough investigation by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office led to the indictment and prosecution of school district personnel for child abuse or failing to report it. Okaloosa Sheriff Larry Ashley, a man of impeccable integrity, is openly supporting Marcus for superintendent and would not be doing so it there were even a smidgen of a connection between Marcus and Mrs. Jackson’s scandal.

Am guessing that the author in the closing of his "Sparks fly" letter to the editor, was trying to substantiate his credentials as an authority on character and accountability in leadership, so as to reinforce his endorsement of Ray Sansom, by touting as his bona fides: "school board representative" (whatever that is) for four years and a retired military officer.

Then, may I present my record of 24 years in the Air Force (five as a POW in North Vietnam) and 14 years as an Okaloosa County School Board Member. I personally know both candidates and Marcus Chambers is head and shoulders the better qualified to lead our school district.

Howard Hill, Niceville