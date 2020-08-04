In response to the July 27 Sound Off on gun violence: While I agree with the writer that there have been "too many useless shootings in Tuscaloosa," I disagree with the writer's suggestion "to solve their problems with their fists." My suggestion is less barbaric -- try to discuss their problems first and hopefully not have the situation escalate to fists or guns. Not every problem has to have a violent outcome.

Tuscaloosa

Effective August 1, Planet Fitness is requiring all who enter their facilities to wear a face mask whether they are exercising or not. It's time for Tuscaloosa County PARA to do the same.

Northport

When the truth is spoken and it is backed up by proven facts, it is not racism.

Winfield

