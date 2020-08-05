First time … ever … at the command of one particular group of "experts in the medical and public health fields: it was required that millions of lawful businesses shut their doors throwing tens of millions of people out of work. Let’s check it out.

The lockdown that mandates employed were mind-numbing, arbitrary distinctions. And lo-and-behold, the "experts" had a new found power … nearly every aspect of American life was/is dependent of the maintenance of fear.

The people with acute illnesses would not seek medical care. They’ve been afraid to actually go to the hospital, afraid to go to the ER, afraid to contact their physicians due to the ever-responsive fear of COVID-19. Fear?

Don’t know where fear comes from? Start with ABC at 5:30 PM and hear the news man rapidly shuffle through the news, pick from his box of adjectives (positive for liberal Democrats – negative for conservative Republicans), and hear David Muir as he reels you in, sad!

Not convinced? Try MSNBC, NY Times, Washington Post, CNN, and NPR.

With those sources, where to from here? Dr Fauci says "Not ready to reopen," but sometimes it’s just hard to pin old Anthony down, as with other directives emanating from our liberal/socialist/democrats.

To what end? Whatever it takes to assure that President Trump does not win the election in November 2020.

So, can you define socialism, describe it, and name a country that is socialist? Oh, by the way, America is capitalist.

Finally, the truth of the matter is "that every alternative to capitalism brings stagnation and poverty. And when government sends checks to people who don’t work, more people don’t work."

Frank Roberts, Fort Walton Beach