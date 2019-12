Mark Vickers shared this photo in the Panama City Fishing Facebook group and said, “Okay day 2. 2 reds 2 trout. 1 jack same area. Tried multiple hard jerk baits today without a bite. Went back to the Monster 3x shrimp caught one red on a 3-inch shrimp and 1 on a drop shot rig with a 4-inch. The fish where more dispersed today but where in less the 3-inch.” [Contributed photo]

