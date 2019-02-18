The Louisiana High School Athletic Association released its boys’ basketball state playoff brackets today.

The brackets included playoff teams from every state classification and division.

Ten local boys teams qualified for the playoffs.

Here is a look at the local teams that advanced to the state playoffs. Check back later on bayoupreps.com for updated playoff dates and times.

CLASS 5A

No. 32 Terrebonne at No. 1 Thibodaux

No. 30 H.L. Bourgeois at No. 3 Walker

CLASS 4A

No. 22 Neville at No. 11 Ellender

No. 19 Rayne at No. 14 Assumption

CLASS 3A

No. 26 St. James at No. 7 Donaldsonville

DIVISION II

No. 17 Ben Franklin at No. 16 Vandebilt Catholic

No. 7 E.D. White has a first-round bye and will host No. 10 St. Louis Catholic in the second-round.

DIVISION IV

No. 17 Covenant Christian Academy at No. 16 Catholic-Pointe Coupee

No. 21 Westminster Christian at No. 12 Houma Christian School