ALEXANDRIA – Benton High School junior basketball player Qua Chambers admitted that she has struggled from the free-throw line all season.

During Tuesday’s Class 4A semifinal game, she stepped up to the free-throw line with her team down by one point, facing a one-and-one situation with 3.1 seconds left.

Chambers nailed both free throws to push No. 1 Benton past No. 5 Ellender, 47-46, at the AllState Sugar Bowl/Louisiana High School Athletic Association Girls Basketball state tournament at Rapides Coliseum in Alexandria.

Chambers came through clutch in a pressure situation for Benton.

“My heart was about to jump out my body,” said Chambers, who scored 14 points with 15 rebounds. “I was so nervous because I haven’t been making my free throws all year, but then I got to the line and said ‘I got this. I’ve been practicing. Just do it.’ And then I did it.”

Benton (34-3 overall) moves on to play No. 2 Warren Easton in the Class 4A state championship game at 8 p.m. Friday in Alexandria.

Ellender’s season ends at 23-11 overall.

The Lady Patriots had control of the game in the final seconds but slipped up with costly mistakes.

After Trastasha Hester tied the game at 45 with a jumper in the lane with 34 seconds left, Terris McKay had a chance to put Ellender up by two at 47-45 with 5.7 seconds left, but she made only one of two free-throw attempts to put the Lady Patriots ahead 46-45.

McKay said she had a chance to put Ellender in a better situation but could only hit one.

“It was a lot of pressure to put your team on your back and make two free throws,” McKay said. “I felt like I rushed the first one. I didn’t take my time. I very disappointed because I could’ve done better by my team.”

Benton called time out to set up a full-court play with 5.7 seconds to go. After receiving the inbounds pass, Chambers was fouled near Ellender’s bench by McKay.

She later nailed both free throws to put Benton ahead 47-46.

Benton coach Marv Ward said Chambers picked a great time to break out of her free-throw shooting slump.

“How many kids can go to the free-throw line with 3.1 seconds left and you’ve got to make at least one to tie and you do that,” Ward said. “She’s struggled all year with her free throws. For her to come in and hit those shots was big time.”

Ellender had one final shot, but Hester’s jumper from the top of the key missed its target as time expired.

Ellender coach Kenneth Dixon said it was a hard-fought effort but the Lady Patriots fell just short.

“We played well, but they played even better,” Dixon said. “I knew it would go down to the wire. I was also thinking we had to make good decisions in the end. We did but I think the better team won. They didn’t give up and neither did we. In the end, someone had to lose, and (Tuesday night) it was us.”

Dixon said the costly foul with 3.6 seconds left was unfortunate, especially since the time would’ve run out before Benton had a chance to set up a final shot if it wasn’t called.

“I thought we had a good defensive scheme set up,” Dixon said. “We didn’t have to foul them. Let them cut back to the middle and let them go. You don’t have to steal it, especially since we were up by one. You certainly didn’t want to give up free throws but it happens.”

Tanisha Hester led Ellender with 18 points and 10 rebounds, while McKay scored 15 points with five steals. Marghan Frierson added seven points.

Tanisha Hester said losing a close game was tough to swallow.

“I think we did a very good job of coming back and keeping up with them,” Tanisha Hester said. “We came out and just played our game. There are a lot of things we could’ve done better. It’s just very disappointing.”

Emily Ward led Benton with 17 points, while Jada Anderson had 10 points.

The game was close throughout. It was tied at 11 after the first quarter, and Benton held leads to 23-20 at halftime and 36-34 at the end of the third quarter.

Despite the tough loss, Dixon praised his team for fighting hard against one of the best teams in the state.

“It was a hard-fought battle. I’m proud of the young ladies,” Dixon said. “They played well. We could’ve got a couple more help from a couple other players, but basketball is a tough game. You have to move, think and make quick decisions. We have to do a better job. With six seniors on the team, it’s going to be a while before we can build it up to get back here to the state tournament.”

McKay said Ellender (29 percent shooting from the field, 15 percent from 3-point line, 53.8 percent from foul line and 11 turnovers) had chances to make more plays throughout the game bust missed out on several opportunities.

“We could’ve done a lot of things better throughout the whole game,” said McKay, a Nicholls State signee. “On defense, we did what we had to do. We brought it. On offense, it just wasn’t there (Tuesday night). We could’ve made better decisions at the end of the game. Getting here and losing especially when we had hopes of playing in the championship was tough.”