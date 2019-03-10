Several Etowah County high school basketball players were chosen as part of the Alabama Sports Writers Association's All-State teams released Saturday night.
Coosa Christian's Claire Davidson was chosen to the second in Class 1A girls.
Davidson, a 5-foot-6 senior guard, finished her final year with the Conquerors by averaging 17.7 points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals per game in helping guide Coosa to a final record of 18-14. Davidson was an All-State honorable mention as a junior.
Staying on the girls side, Glencoe's Anna Beth Giles was picked to the third team in 3A.
A 5-foot-7 junior guard, Giles had a big role in the Yellow Jackets reaching the title game of the Northeast Regional in each of the last two seasons (Glencoe lost to eventual state champion Pisgah each time). Giles finished the 2018-19 season with averages of 13.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, 5.1 assists and over three steals per game for a balanced Yellow Jacket lineup.
Moving to the boys, Gadsden City's Dee Pearson was selected as a third-teamer in 7A for the second year in a row.
A senior, Pearson put up averages of 22.8 points and 3.9 assists per game for the 15-15 Titans despite routinely getting double teamed and suffering through a sickness toward the latter part of the season.
A number of area players also were honored by the ASWA with All-State selections.
Sand Rock’s Kirby DeBoard was chosen to the girls 2A second team. She helped lead the Wildcats to a No. 1 rankings in the Northeast Regional before they were upset.
Albertville’s Hannah Lightsey (6A honorable mention), Cherokee County’s Jordyn Starr (4A honorable mention), Piedmont’s Sydney Prater (3A third team), Collinsville’s Brittany Rivera (2A third team), Cedar Bluff’s Alexis Smith (2A honorable mention) and Spring Garden’s Payton McGinnis (1A third team) and Macy Reedy (1A honorable mention) also were selected.
For the boys, Piedmont’s Alex Odam was picked as a 3A third-teamer despite only being in the eighth grade. He was a driving force behind the Bulldogs’ run to the regional finals, where they lost to eventual state champion Plainview.
Other area boys making the All-State team included Albertville’s Trinity Bell (6A third team), Cherokee County’s Ivory Moore (4A honorable mention), Plainview’s Caden Millican (3A first team) and Koby Tinker (3A second team), Collinsville’s Kaleb Jones (2A third team) and Spring Garden’s Isiah Sanchez (1A second team) and Weston Kirk (1A honorable mention).
Plainview’s Robi Coker was named the boys 3A coach of the year.
CLASS 7A GIRLS
First-team All-State
Sarah Ashlee Barker, Spain Park, Jr., G, 6-0
Emily Bowman, Huntsville, Jr., F, 6-6
Joiya Maddox, Hoover, Sr., G-F, 6-0
Amiya Payne, Hewitt-Trussville, So., G, 6-1
Nya Valentine, McGill-Toolen, So., G, 5-2
Second-team All-State
Kaylyn Colvin, Tuscaloosa Co., Jr., G, 5-9
Hannah Edwards, Oak Mountain, Jr., C, 6-6
Eryn Johnson, Central-Phenix City, Jr., G, 5-7
Skyla Knight, Hoover, Sr., G, 5-7
Olivia Porter, Auburn, Fr., G, 5-8
Third-team All-State
Deyana Dodd, Sparkman, Sr., G, 5-5
Kaitlyn Knight, Foley, Jr., G, 5-5
Ahrielle Parks, Spain Park, Sr., G, 5-6
Ariel Thompson, Theodore, Jr., F, 6-0
Kelsey Thompson, Davidson, Fr., G, 5-10
Honorable mention
Ki'Aja Elliott, Austin, Sr., G, 5-7
Morgan Kirk, Hewitt-Trussville, Sr., G, 5-6
Elissa Murry, Alma Bryant, Jr., G, 5-5
Ariana Powe, Grissom, Sr., F, 6-0
Coach of the year
Sally Jeter, Foley
CLASS 6A GIRLS
First-team All-State
Farrah Pearson, Hazel Green, Jr., F, 5-10
Kaitlin Peterson, Eufaula, So., G, 5-8
Sara Puckett, Muscle Shoals, So., F, 6-1
Marisa Snodgrass, Hazel Green, Sr., G, 5-5
Moriah Taylor, Hartselle, Sr., G, 5-5
Second-team All-State
Kaitlyn Bryant, Opelika, So., F, 5-10
Elsie Harris, B.C. Rain, Jr., G, 5-7
Jajuana Lambert, Blount, Sr., F, 6-0
Mary Denman Luker, Pell City, Sr., G, 5-7
Randrea Wright, Carver-Birmingham, So., G, 5-6
Third-team All-State
A'nya Banks, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa, Sr., G, 5-8
Kristin Brown, Carver-Montgomery, Jr., G, 5-7
Tatyanna Davis, Lee-Huntsville, Jr., F, 6-1
Alexis Hudgens, Northview, So., G, 5-8
Jamya Tyus, McAdory, Jr., G, 5-8
Honorable mention
Anna Katherine Eastman, Cullman, Jr., G, 5-4
Hannah Lightsey, Albertville, Sr., F, 6-1
Justyce Smith, Oxford, Sr., C, 5-10
Gail Whiting, Park Crossing, Sr., F, 5-9
Coach of the year
Jarvis Wilson, Carver-Birmingham
CLASS 5A GIRLS
First-team All-State
Taylor Henderson, Center Point, Sr., G, 5-11
Quintasia Leatherwood, Central-Tuscaloosa, Jr., G, 5-2
Niaira Jones, Charles Henderson, Jr., G, 5-7
Thaniya Marks, Wenonah, Sr., F-C, 6-1
Destinee McGhee, Madison Academy, Jr., C, 6-2
Second-team All-State
Samira Moore, Charles Henderson, Jr., F-C, 6-1
Jirah Rogers, East Limestone, So., C, 6-1
Taylor Sharpe, Brewbaker Tech, Sr., G, 5-8
Maggie West, Shelby Co., Jr., G-F, 5-8
Sakyia White, Central-Tuscaloosa, Jr., F, 6-2
Third-team All-State
Aaliyah Austin, Faith Academy, Jr., C, 6-2
Nykeria Boykin, Jackson, Sr., G, 5-8
Miriam Oldacre, West Point, Jr., G, 5-7
Aniyah Smith, Ramsay, Sr., F, 5-10
Sarah Wright, Madison Co., Jr., G, 5-6
Honorable mention
Niya Austin, Rehobeth, Sr., G, 5-6
Mackenzie Mahone, Central-Tuscaloosa, Jr., G, 5-10
Jiselle Woodson, Corner, Sr., G, 5-4
Coach of the year
Michael Rivers, Central-Tuscaloosa
CLASS 4A GIRLS
First-team All-State
Caroline Bachus, West Limestone, Fr., F, 6-2
Allasha Dudley, Anniston, So., G, 5-2
Madie Krieger, Rogers, Fr., G, 5-6
Taylor Smith, Sipsey Valley, Jr., G, 5-5
Kathleen Wheeler, Priceville, Sr., G, 5-10
Second-team All-State
Adrianna Galloway, Headland, Jr., G, 5-7
Tekyia Jackson, Anniston, Sr., F, 6-1
Eunique McKinney, Childersburg, Jr., G, 5-10
Madison Traylor, Elmore Co., Sr., G-F, 5-3
Jenna Walker, Priceville, So., G, 5-8
Third-team All-State
Daejah Bailey, BTW-Tuskegee, Jr., G, 5-8
Jolee Cole, Danville, Sr., G, 5-8
Trinity Hambright, Greensboro, Jr., F, 5-8
Chardai Watkins, Sumter Central, Fr., F, 5-9
Imani White, Hillcrest-Evergreen, So., F, 5-11
Honorable mention
Abbi Holley, Deshler, Sr., G, 5-4
Te'Nequa Rhodes, Handley, Jr., G, 5-4
Jordyn Starr, Cherokee Co., Jr., G, 5-5
Jailah Swain, Childersburg, Sr., G, 5-9
Coach of the year
Blake Prestage, Rogers
CLASS 3A GIRLS
First-team All-State
Carissa Horton, Locust Fork, Sr., G, 5-4
Annie Hughes, Pisgah, Sr., G, 5-10
Emma James, Colbert Heights, Sr., G, 5-7
Jemeriah Moore, Midfield, Jr., G, 5-10
Kaitlyn Reyes, Prattville Christian, Sr., G, 5-8
Second-team All-State
Abby Davis, Phil Campbell, Sr., F, 5-11
Molly Heard, Pisgah, Fr., G-F, 5-11
Morgan Holland, Susan Moore, Jr., G, 5-9
Janazsia Nettles, T.R. Miller, Jr., G, 5-5
Leighton Robertson, Montgomery Academy, So., G, 5-7
Third-team All-State
Ella Jane Connell, Prattville Christian, Fr., G, 5-8
Caleigh Cortez, Weaver, Sr., G, 5-10
Anna Beth Giles, Glencoe, Jr., G, 5-7
Kelly Pickett, Hanceville, Jr., G, 5-6
Sydney Prater, Piedmont, Sr., F, 5-11
Honorable mention
C'era Beck, Winfield, Sr., G, 5-5
Jesslyn Culverhouse, Geneva, Sr,, G, 5-5
Emrey McGill, Clements, Sr., G, 5-7
Coach of the year
Jason Roberson, Prattville Christian
CLASS 2A GIRLS
First-team All-State
Camryn Crider, Cold Springs, Sr., G, 5-3
Ayanna Foster, Sacred Heart, Sr., F, 6-1
Elizabeth Hill, Cold Springs, Jr., F, 5-11
Mary Beth Long, G.W. Long, Jr., C, 6-1
Karoline Striplin, Geneva Co., So., C, 6-3
Second-team All-State
Kirby DeBoard, Sand Rock, Sr., G, 5-8
Feliah Greer, LaFayette, So., F, 5-7
Ty'Quajah Griffin, Goshen, Sr., G, 5-6
Derrica McCall, Central-Hayneville, Jr., G, 5-11
Grace Walters, Asbury, Jr., G, 5-6
Third-team All-State
Saige Blanton, Winston Co., Sr., F-C, 5-11
Myiah Harris, Sacred Heart, Jr., G, 5-6
Zakyria Johnson, Ariton, Jr., G-F, 5-10
Brittany Rivera, Collinsville, Jr., F, 5-10
Toni Young, Calhoun, Sr., F, 5-8
Honorable mention
Cordasia Harris, Central-Hayneville, Jr., F-C, 6-1
Alexis Smith, Cedar Bluff, Sr., G-F, 5-10
Tori Vice, Ohatchee, So., G, 5-9
Coach of the year
Tammy West, Cold Springs
CLASS 1A GIRLS
First-team All-State
River Baldwin, Pleasant Home, Sr., F-C, 6-5
A'Nautica Bibbs, R.A. Hubbard, Sr., G, 5-6
Katie Jones, Decatur Heritage, Jr., G, 5-10
Ally McCollum, Phillips, Jr., F, 6-1
Bailee Usrey, Skyline, Jr., F, 5-7
Second-team All-State
Claire Davidson, Coosa Christian, Sr., G, 5-6
Gracie Hallman, Phillips, Jr., G, 5-7
Kaitlin Hill, Loachapoka, Sr., G, 5-6
Alyse Madden, Lanett, So., F, 5-10
Precious Rogers, Linden, Jr., G, 5-6
Third-team All-State
Morgan Hunter, Notasulga, Sr., G, 5-9
Payton McGinnis, Spring Garden, Sr., G-F, 5-6
Whitney Novak, St. Luke's, So., G-F, 5-9
Gabby Perkins, Brantley, So., C, 6-1
Morgan White, Westminster-Oak Mountain, Jr., G-F, 5-9
Honorable mention
Faith Johnson, Talladega Co. Central, Fr., G, 5-6
Alexis McCarley, Brilliant, Jr., G, 5-3
Macy Reedy, Spring Garden, Jr., G, 5-2
Amaysia Whitfield, Elba, Sr., G, 5-4
Coach of the year
Bruce Pears, St. Luke's
AISA GIRLS
First-team All-State
Kelsey Curry, Tuscaloosa Academy, Sr., G-F, 5-10
Joiner Hughes, Abbeville Christian, Sr., G, 5-6
Chloe Johnson, Tuscaloosa Academy, Fr., G, 5-9
Anna Blake Langford, Fort Dale Academy, Sr., G, 5-6
Emily Phillips, South Choctaw Academy, Sr., G, 5-4
Second-team All-State
Faith Copeland, South Choctaw Academy, Sr., C, 6-1
Laken Harvel, Wilcox Academy, Jr., C, 6-0
Madisyn Kennedy, Macon-East, Sr., G, 5-10
Amber Kirksey, Sparta, Sr., F, 5-6
Mary Mykal Prewett, Lee-Scott, Jr., G, 5-6
Third-team All-State
Sydney Beasley, Lakeside, So., G, 5-10
Grace Compton, Clarke Prep, So., F, 5-8
Analeigh Givens, Abbeville Christian, Jr., G, 5-6
Morgan Grant, Glenwood, Sr., F, 5-10
Ashlyn Simpson, Northside Methodist, Jr., G, 5-10
Honorable mention
Corryne Blanks, Evangel Christian, Sr., G, 5-7
Laiken Hussey, Lowndes Academy, Sr., G, 5-8
Chloe Seithalil, Hooper, Sr., F, 5-8
CJ Weldon, Edgewood, Sr., G, 5-4
Coach of the year
Chris Burford, Wilcox Academy
CLASS 7A BOYS
First-team All-State
Kriston Davis, Baker, Sr., G, 6-0
Ahman Ellington, Hoover, Sr., G, 5-10
Demond Robinson, Lee-Montgomery, Sr., F, 6-8
Malik Tyson, Sparkman, Sr., G, 6-4
Trendon Watford, Mountain Brook, Sr., F, 6-9
Second-team All-State
DaMarcus Beckwith, Florence, Jr., F, 6-4
Josh Birdsong, Austin, Sr., F, 6-5
Dallas Howell, Enterprise, Jr., G-F, 6-6
Matthew McNeece, McGill-Toolen, Sr., F, 6-4
Nathan Moore, Huntsville, Sr., F, 6-8
Third-team All-State
Garrett Hicks, James Clemens, Sr., G, 6-0
Colby Jones, Mountain Brook, Jr., G, 6-5
Riley Leonard, Fairhope, So., F, 6-5
De'Marquiese Miles, Lee-Montgomery, Jr., G, 5-11
Dee Pearson, Gadsden City, Sr., G, 6-1
Honorable mention
Luke Couch, Vestavia Hills, Sr., G, 6-1
Jordan O'Neal, Theodore, Sr., C, 6-5
Jalin Thomas, Smiths Station, Sr., G, 6-3
Coach of the year
David Armstrong, Baker
CLASS 6A BOYS
First-team All-State
Kobe Brown, Lee-Huntsville, Sr., G-F, 6-7
JaLon Johnson, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa, Sr., G, 6-0
Mark Sears, Muscle Shoals, Jr., G, 6-0
Jaykwon Walton, Carver-Montgomery, Sr., G, 6-6
Kam Woods, Pinson Valley, Jr., G, 6-0
Second-team All-State
Kuran Garner, Buckhorn, Sr., G, 6-1
Zondrick Garrett, Oxford, Jr., F, 6-7
Jamiah Holloway, Columbia, Sr., F, 6-7
Laquaveus Nelson, Eufaula, Sr., G, 6-0
Brody Peebles, Hartselle, So., G, 6-2
Third-team All-State
Trinity Bell, Albertville, So., C, 6-7
Taye Fields, Opelika, So., G, 6-2
Brandon Nicholas, Mae Jemison, Sr., G, 6-3
Aaron Powe, B.C. Rain, Jr., G, 6-0
Eddie Smith, Huffman, Sr., G, 6-2
Honorable mention
Jabre Barber, Northview, Jr., G, 5-10
Eugene Leonard, Oxford, Sr., G, 6-0
JJ Taylor, Saraland, Sr., G, 6-2
Coach of the year
Darrell Barber, Pinson Valley
CLASS 5A BOYS
First-team All-State
DeAntoni Gordon, LeFlore, Sr., F, 6-8
Austin Harvell, East Limestone, Jr., F, 6-5
Reginald Perry, Fairfield, Jr., C, 6-7
Cameron Tucker, Wenonah, Sr., G, 6-2
Desmond Williams, Brewbaker Tech, Sr., G, 6-1
Second-team All-State
Corien Frazier, Vigor, Sr., G, 6-3
Kisean Johnson, Ramsay, Jr., G, 6-1
Justin Minter, Wenonah, Sr., G, 6-4
Shamari Simmons, Central-Clay Co., Sr., G, 6-0
Dennis Taylor, Jackson, Sr., C, 6-3
Third-team All-State
Reginald Brown Jr., Marbury, Jr., G-F, 6-2
De'Yonte' Cutts, Bibb Co., Sr., G, 6-1
Jason Manning, Corner, Sr., F, 6-6
Mailk Powell, Sylacauga, Sr., G, 5-9
Tyrek Turner, Tallassee, Jr., F, 6-5
Honorable mention
Marquise Barrow, Carroll, Sr., G-F, 5-9
Lucas McNutt, Russellville, Sr., G, 6-0
Terrell Sistrunk, Charles Henderson, Sr., F, 6-4
Landan Williams, Alexandria, So., C, 6-7
Coach of the year
Audwin Howard, Wenonah
CLASS 4A BOYS
First-team All-State
Trey Bonham, UMS-Wright, Jr., G, 5-11
JP Robinson, Deshler, Sr., G, 5-10
Kobe Simmons, Talladega, Jr., F, 6-4
K'sun Stokes, Headland, Sr., G, 6-0
Jarrett Taylor, Hillcrest-Evergreen, Sr., G, 6-2
Second-team All-State
Antonio Kite, Anniston, Fr., G, 6-0
Martez Jones, BTW-Tuskegee, Jr., F, 6-5
Cole Maddox, Good Hope, Jr., G, 6-2
Kedrick Turnipseed, Sumter Central, Jr., G, 6-2
Lue Williams, Escambia Co., Sr., F, 6-3
Third-team All-State
Drake Baker, Holtville, Jr., F, 6-4
Darrell Brown, Williamson, Sr., G, 5-8
Damarius Jenkins, Dale Co., Sr., G, 5-9
Kwame Milton, Anniston, Jr., G-F, 6-4
D'Corian Wilson, Talladega, Jr., G, 6-1
Honorable mention
Ivory Moore, Cherokee Co., Sr., G, 5-11
Dusty Quillen, Brooks, Sr., G, 5-11
Dakari Smith, Sipsey Valley, Sr., G, 5-8
Coach of the year
Chucky Miller, Talladega
CLASS 3A BOYS
First-team All-State
Andres Burney, Pike Co., Jr., C, 6-8
Auston Leslie, Westminster Christian, Sr., G, 6-4
Cooper Meadows, Prattville Christian, Sr., F, 6-6
Caden Millican, Plainview, Sr., G, 6-3
Srjdan Petrovic, Houston Academy, Sr., G, 6-3
Second-team All-State
Kyler Chaney, Holly Pond, Jr., F, 6-2
BJ Comer, Prattville Christian, Sr., G, 6-2
PJ Eason, Dadeville, So., F-C, 6-9
Koby Tinker, Plainview, Sr., G, 6-2
Braydon Whitaker, Slocomb, Jr., G, 5-10
Third-team All-State
Josh Childers, Westminster Christian, Sr., F, 6-4
Robert Gaines, Weaver, Sr., G-F, 6-2
Tyler Irons, East Lawrence, Sr., F, 6-1
Wyatt Newton, Lauderdale Co., Sr., G, 5-10
Alex Odam, Piedmont, 8th, G, 6-1
Honorable mention
Christian Hubbard, Oakman, Jr., F, 5-11
Deontae Lawson, Mobile Christian, So., F, 6-3
Trey Lindsey, Montgomery Academy, Sr., G, 6-0
Coach of the year
Robi Coker, Plainview
CLASS 2A BOYS
First-team All-State
J.D. Davison, Calhoun, So., G, 6-3
Christian Fortner, Thorsby, Sr., G, 6-5
Noel Jones, Central-Coosa, Jr., G-F, 6-1
Jaquon Kincey, Abbeville, Sr., G, 6-2
Jayden Stone, Sacred Heart, Jr., G, 6-3
Second-team All-State
Malik Atkins, Tanner, Jr., F, 6-1
Daquan Kincey, Abbeville, Sr., G, 5-10
Jovon Richardson, Central-Coosa, Sr., G, 5-8
Brakevion Saffold, Houston Co., Jr., F, 6-6
Khalil Watkins, Sacred Heart, Sr., G, 6-3
Third-team All-State
Corey Boston, LaFayette, Jr., G, 5-10
Shemar Dixon, Daleville, Sr., C-F, 6-6
Devin Doss, Sheffield, Fr., F, 6-2
Kaleb Jones, Collinsville, Jr., G, 5-11
Hunter Vest, North Sand Mountain, Sr., G., 5-9
Honorable mention
Omar Gaddis, Central-Coosa, Sr., G, 5-10
Evan Keller, Ohatchee, Sr., G, 5-11
Jyquan White, Geneva Co., Sr., C, 6-5
Coach of the year
Jeremy Freeman, Central-Coosa
CLASS 1A BOYS
First-team All-State
Noah Boler, Decatur Heritage, Sr., F-C, 6-8
Quindario Lee, McKenzie, Sr., F-C, 6-7
Tommy Murr, Lindsay Lane, Jr., G, 6-1
Martavius Payton, Georgiana, Jr., F, 6-6
GianCarlo Valdez, Decatur Heritage, Jr., G, 6-3
Second-team All-State
Titus Griffin, Covenant Christian, Jr., G, 6-1
Collin Lockard, Skyline, Jr., C, 6-5
Braden Pyron, Marion Co., Sr., G, 6-5
Isiah Sanchez, Spring Garden, Sr., G, 6-0
Avery Thrasher, Mars Hill, Sr., G, 5-10
Third-team All-State
Jermaine Brown, St. Luke's, Sr., G, 5-10
Parker Driggers, Brantley, Sr., F, 6-0
Arayvion Jones, Keith, Jr., G-F, 6-3
Kaleb Moore, Hackleburg, Sr., F, 6-3
John Stanford, Cornerstone, Jr., G, 5-11
Honorable mention
Noah Jackson, Lynn, Sr., F, 6-4
Weston Kirk, Spring Garden, So., F, 6-0
Trey Lewis, Millry, Jr., G, 6-1
Jaylon Stevenson, Holy Spirit, Jr., G-F, 6-2
Coach of the year
Jason Marshall, Decatur Heritage
AISA BOYS
First-team All-State
Payton Allen, Chambers Academy, So., G, 6-3
Da'vantae Bowick, Lakeside, Sr., F, 6-1
Gunnar Henderson, Morgan Academy, Sr., G-F, 6-3
Hadrian McNeil, Tuscaloosa Academy, Sr., G, 5-10
Micaiah Overton, Bessemer Academy, Sr., F, 6-6
Second-team All-State
Armanie Burton, Success Unlimited, Sr., G, 6-2
Tyree Curry, Evangel Christian, So., G, 5-11
Jace Daniels, Sparta, Sr., G, 6-2
Robert Stewart, Edgewood, Jr., G, 5-11
Tiquale Taylor, Escambia Academy, Jr., G, 6-2
Third-team All-State
Sam Aldridge, Lee-Scott, Sr., G, 5-10
Jackson Blalock, Abbeville Christian, So., G, 6-2
Jared Kelly, Hooper, Sr., F, 6-1
Clay Moye, Monroe Academy, Sr., G, 5-11
Witt Warren, Northside Methodist, Sr., C, 6-6
Honorable mention
Dione Allen, Morgan Academy, Sr., G-F, 6-3
Asa Button, Eastwood, Jr., G, 6-1
Phil McDuff, Tuscaloosa Academy, Jr., F, 6-1
Jamari Smith, Success Unlimited, Jr., G, 6-3
Coach of the year
Kerwin Washington, Evangel Christian